'Ji Sung♥' Lee Bo-young’s two children send a coffee truck to their mom’s set: “Please send our mom home soon”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Ji Sung showed his exceptional affection for his wife, Lee Bo-young, and stepped up to offer her steadfast support.

Actress Lee Bo-young shared several photos on her account on the 11th, along with heart emojis, giving an update on how she was doing.

The photos showed Lee Bo-young posing in front of a snack truck her husband, Ji Sung, had prepared for her. Ji Sung sent it bearing the names of their two children as well as his own, and the family’s affection was evident in everything from its scale to the thoughtful messages, drawing attention.

In particular, the messages written all over the snack truck brought smiles to people’s faces. Witty notes caught the eye, including, “Please love our mom lots and lots. Enjoy the treats, and be careful not to catch a cold. — From Ji-yu ♥ Yu-seong,” “Please send our mom home soon,” and “Please take good care of our lovely Bo-young. — From Ji Sung.”

From the messages expressing the children’s adorable affection to their father Ji Sung’s loving support, it was a gift brimming with the family’s love. His clever way of expressing his tender feelings for his wife through the children’s perspective stood out in particular. The family’s warm support for Lee Bo-young, who must be busy with filming, came through and added to the heartwarming feeling.

Ji Sung also showed his affection by leaving a comment on his wife’s post himself. He joked, “Wow!~ You’ve finally started filming~ I’m looking forward to your project too, Bo-young~ Hong Mal-geum, you’ve got this! Hope you wrap filming safely~” Along with cheering on his wife’s work, he left the comment in his characteristically affectionate and playful tone, bringing smiles to the faces of those who saw it.

The two continue to show their unwavering affection, supporting each other wholeheartedly despite their busy schedules. This time, the gift was especially meaningful because both their children, along with Ji Sung, had put their hearts into the snack truck. Even just from the photos and comments, glimpses of the family’s happy everyday life can be seen, drawing considerable interest.

Lee Bo-young married actor Ji Sung in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.