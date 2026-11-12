Na Yoon-kwon finally addresses rumors of a same-sex relationship with Tei and of gender reassignment surgery: “They asked if it was a sham marriage”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Na Yoon-kwon addressed the rumors surrounding him.

A video titled “No supplies needed—just listen for now: a crash course in marriage proposals” was posted on K.Will’s personal channel on the 11th. In the video, Na Yoon-kwon spoke about rumors from the past, ranging from a same-sex scandal with Tei to rumors of gender reassignment surgery.

K.Will recalled the rumors that Na Yoon-kwon and Tei were dating, saying, “I remember it being the most talked-about same-sex scandal in Korea.”

Na Yoon-kwon opened up: “In 2010, Tei’s company representative said there was an acquaintance in Thailand, so we went on a trip together. The sun in Thailand is so strong you can get burned, and I heard even locals stay indoors between noon and 2 p.m. But when we were on a yacht, Tei fell asleep while trying to tan. When we got back, he suddenly broke out in a cold sweat and said he couldn’t see. Then he went to the bathroom, vomited and collapsed. It turned out he had second-degree burns all over his body.”

He explained, “At the hospital, his whole body was wrapped in alcohol-soaked bandages. When you get really bad burns, your skin gets crispy, and it’s hard even to straighten your body. He couldn’t walk, so he sat in a wheelchair with his skin split open, and I pushed him through the airport. Tei was sitting in the wheelchair wearing a fur hat, and when I came in pushing him, people started saying, ‘Tei had surgery and ended up like that.’”

He added, “Fans told me that when Tei appeared on ‘Radio Star’ and talked about me, he said he’d sold all his cows, and people asked, ‘Did you buy Na Yoon-kwon a bag?’ They said they photoshopped a picture of me smiling with a bag and aired it.”

K.Will let slip, “Actually, because I only ever talked about Tekken, raising cows, and what I was up to with Yoon-kwon, he once got annoyed and told me to stop. He said he felt a little bad about something then.”

Na Yoon-kwon agreed, saying, “Maybe that’s why we were in touch a little less often.” K.Will joked, “When Tei got married, people asked if it was a sham marriage.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.