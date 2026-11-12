Lee Kyu-han ♥ Solbi: Is the “matching jawlines mean they’re destined” theory true? Their strikingly similar smiles make for a heartwarming shot of the soon-to-be-married couple

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Kyu-han shared a sweet photo of himself with his fiancée, Solbi, showing his affection.

On the night of the 11th, Lee Kyu-han posted a photo of himself with Solbi on his account, without any particular comment.

In the photo, Lee Kyu-han drew attention by visiting in person an exhibition Solbi is taking part in. The exhibition, “Gallery Choi 2.0 – Ground: Switch,” is on view at Gallery Choi in Bangbae-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, through the 23rd. Lee Kyu-han’s visit to support an exhibition featuring his fiancée made for a heartwarming sight.

In particular, the two are standing side by side in the photo, smiling brightly. Their similar-looking auras and natural smiles catch the eye, offering a glimpse of the sweet chemistry between the soon-to-be-married couple. Even without any explanation, the photo conveys their affection for each other and the comfort they share.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyu-han and Solbi announced that they would marry next April, drawing congratulations from many. The two first met through KBS Joy and KBS2’s “Seeking Old Encounters.” Although they did not become the final couple on the show, their relationship developed after filming, and they became a couple. They have since shared news of their wedding and received congratulations from many.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.