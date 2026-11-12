Chaos sparked by Ko Ji-yong, who left SECHSKIES... Dinner show canceled, Lee Jae-jin is sued: Can they reunite for the 30th anniversary?

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] It’s a fiasco. Clouds have gathered over SECHSKIES’ 30th anniversary.

It was an uphill battle from the start. Mountain Movement Story Co., Ko Ji-yong’s agency, announced that Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin would hold “The Tree in INSPIRE – The Untold Story of Jekki” at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on December 15 and 16. The organizers stressed that it was not an official SECHSKIES reunion concert, but controversy arose, including an opposition statement from a fan alliance, as Ko, a former member, took part in an event billed under the SECHSKIES name.

Lee Jae-jin eventually spoke out. On the 10th, he said, “I learned belatedly that the organizers were selling tickets by having buyers deposit cash into a personal account rather than through an official ticketing platform. I asked them to promptly issue refunds for outstanding cases and to sell tickets transparently through an official ticketing platform. It is true that I discussed appearing, but I did not sign the final contract.”

The organizers claimed that ticket-sale proceeds had been deposited into the company’s account, not the representative’s personal account. They also said that Lee Jae-jin’s side first stated on the 5th that he would not participate, then expressed willingness to take part, prompting the release of Ko Ji-yong’s interview on the 6th, but that Lee again notified them on the 7th that he would not participate.

However, on the 10th, Jang Su-won’s side announced the event’s cancellation through the official fan cafe of J-Walk, the group he formed with Kim Jae-deok.

The controversy escalated into a legal dispute. Person A, the head of Mountain Movement Story Co., filed a defamation complaint against Lee Jae-jin, saying that Lee had mentioned A’s real name and the method by which A received money, among other things.

The facts will be determined in court, but one thing is clear: the controversy has had a negative impact on SECHSKIES’ 30th anniversary.

After debuting in 1997, SECHSKIES released hit songs including “Hakwon Byeolgok,” “Gisado,” “Road Fighter,” “Mumuhan Sarang” and “Couple,” establishing themselves alongside H.O.T as one of the two leading first-generation idol groups. The group disbanded in 2000, but the members except Ko Ji-yong reunited in 2016 through MBC’s “Infinite Challenge – Totoga 2,” ushering in a second heyday. After many twists and turns, they are set to mark their 30th anniversary in 2027, and Ko also hinted in an interview that he was willing to reunite.

Whether fans will get to see all five SECHSKIES members together remains uncertain. Given that the dispute has escalated to lawsuits, it seems difficult to resolve the conflict between Ko Ji-yong’s and Lee Jae-jin’s sides. The backlash from fans is also fierce. Fans had already issued a statement opposing Ko’s return, so they are unlikely to welcome him back amid the Lee Jae-jin controversy.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.