Season 34's Yeongsu bluntly asks Soonja, “Have you had work done?” and worries about their future child's looks; tattoos and pet cats are also a no (I'm Solo)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Season 34's Yeongsu on “I'm Solo” was so smitten with Soonja that even his firm views on marriage began to waver.

On “I'm SOLO” (“I'm Solo”), the real-life dating show that aired on ENA and SBS Plus on the 11th, Yeongsu was shown growing closer to Soonja and even letting go of the marriage criteria he had always held.

That day, Soonja went on a two-on-one date with Yeongsu and Yeongsik. The three rode in a car and naturally began talking about dating and marriage.

First, Soonja asked, “Do you like women with a cute, playful side?” Yeongsu firmly drew a line, saying, “I don't like someone who whines.” He then asked Soonja, “Are you the whining type?”

Soonja said frankly, “No. I'm the type who doesn't say anything,” but added, “I'm the type who likes to be in control.” When Yeongsik said, “So you're not the type to accommodate your partner when you're dating,” Soonja readily admitted it.

After they finished eating, Yeongsu began asking Soonja all the questions he had about her. He asked, “Does your family hold ancestral rites?” When Soonja asked, “Do you have quite a few ancestral rites?” Yeongsu retorted, “Would that be a problem?”

Soonja made her position clear: “I can't attend all of them. I'm a working woman.” Only then did Yeongsu reveal that his own family did not hold ancestral rites. His question seemed to be checking in advance what she might have to take on as a daughter-in-law after marriage, drawing attention.

That wasn't the end of it. Yeongsu startled everyone by bluntly asking Soonja, “Have you had anything done to your face?” Song Hae-na reacted in shock: “Why would you ask something like that?”

Soonja answered, “Yes,” then asked, “Why, don't you like plastic surgery?” Yeongsu said, “I don't like it if the before and after are completely different,” and added, “If we have a baby, you might go, ‘Huh? Who is that?’” He candidly explained his views on plastic surgery.

Yeongsu also carefully examined Soonja's wrist and subtly asked, “I think I saw a tattoo.” As if it were no big deal, Soonja explained, “It's a paw-print tattoo of my cat,” and showed it to Yeongsu and Yeongsik.

Yeongsu's reasons for asking a series of potentially sensitive questions like these came out in an interview. Explaining why he asked whether she had had plastic surgery, he said, “I thought my feelings might cool if she looked too different from before.” He also admitted that he had asked about ancestral rites because he “wanted to find out if she would make a suitable eldest daughter-in-law.”

In particular, Yeongsu caught attention by confessing that his views on marriage had changed as he found himself falling for Soonja. He said, “I really don't like women with tattoos. Normally, I wouldn't have dated her at all. I used to have firm criteria for a marriage partner. Tattoos and pet cats were both out. But I don't know what came over me; I didn't care. So I thought, ‘Oh, I must be crazy.’”

Even the things he normally would not have considered in a marriage partner were no longer an issue when it came to Soonja. Yeongsu had set firm standards for himself, but as he was shown falling for Soonja and letting them go one by one, attention turned to how their relationship would unfold.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.