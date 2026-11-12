'Art School Goddess ♥' Im Hyuk-pil: His daughter must be so beautiful—she was voted the most popular girl in the first-impression picks (My Child’s Dating Life 3)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Im Hyuk-pil’s daughter was voted the most popular girl.

The variety show My Child’s Dating Life 3, co-produced by tvN STORY and t.cast’s E Channel, premiered on Wednesday the 11th. Set in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, it featured the first meeting, first-impression picks, and mini-dates of six young men and women. In the studio that day were MC Kim Sung-joo, actor Lee Jong-hyuk, basketball coach Chun Hee-chul, former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, comedian Im Hyuk-pil, and actors Jung Hee-tae and Choi Dae-cheol. Since Lee Tak-soo and Suwan Jeon became the final couple in Season 1, the possibility that Lee Jong-hyuk and Chun Hee-chul might become in-laws twice was already a talking point as the younger siblings joined the show. The fathers’ reactions—ranging from Lee Dong-gook saying he couldn’t bring himself to watch his daughter date to Jung Hee-tae apologizing from the outset because he was worried about his son’s behavior—had the studio laughing as excitement and concern mingled.

The first to appear was Lee Jun-su. He had kept the endearing eye-smile of his childhood nickname, “10Junsu,” and grown into a strapping young man standing 194 cm tall. Introducing himself as someone who had never been in a relationship, he said he hoped to experience mutual love. Next, Chun Hee-chul’s daughter, Jeon Ji-woo, arrived at the lodging and caught everyone’s eye with her striking proportions, befitting a Korean dance major, and her fresh-faced beauty. Jeon Ji-woo recognized Lee Jun-su right away and felt an immediate sense of familiarity, but he had no idea about their special connection. Still, he was taken by her beauty and candidly admitted, “I thought I was glad I came,” making the fathers burst out laughing.

Next came Im Hyuk-pil’s daughter, Im Hye-in; Jung Hee-tae’s son, Jung Min-jae; and Choi Dae-cheol’s son, Choi Sang-moon. Each showed a different charm: Im Hye-in was easygoing and cheerful despite her fresh-faced looks; romantic boy Jung Min-jae was shy around strangers but proactive in love; and confident social butterfly Choi Sang-moon took the lead in setting the mood. The last to join was Lee Dong-gook’s daughter, Lee Jae-ah, who sincerely said she wanted to step away from her life as an athlete and look for love. Her unexpected reunion with Lee Jun-su, whom she had met before, added an amusing “try-not-to-laugh challenge.”

The first-impression picks that followed were unpredictable from the start. Choi Sang-moon and Jung Min-jae both chose Im Hye-in, while Im Hye-in, who received two first-impression votes, chose Choi Sang-moon, making their feelings mutual. Lee Jun-su and Jeon Ji-woo chose each other, raising the possibility of their families becoming in-laws twice. Lee Jae-ah named Choi Sang-moon as her ideal type in terms of looks, but then surprised everyone by choosing her old friend Lee Jun-su, who had changed beyond recognition. The fathers’ predictions also missed the mark, leaving the studio buzzing.

The one-on-one mini-dates that followed brought even more romantic sparks. Lee Jun-su was the first to volunteer for the grocery-shopping team, impressing the fathers with a strategy unusual for someone who had never dated: finding out who wanted to go with him. Later, on a one-on-one supermarket date with Jeon Ji-woo, he worked up the courage to ask how they had voted in the first-impression picks. When they learned they had chosen each other, their shy smiles created a warm, tender mood. He also remembered what she liked and thoughtfully looked after her; as they pushed the cart together, they came close enough for their hands to almost touch. When Chun Hee-chul showed his displeasure, Lee Jong-hyuk’s fidgety, on-pins-and-needles reaction made everyone laugh.

Choi Sang-moon and Im Hye-in’s dessert date was just as charged. Choi Sang-moon took the wheel himself and cheekily flirted, saying, “You’ve got me nervous? You’re impressive, aren’t you?” Im Hye-in responded by gazing straight at him in a long, silent moment of eye contact, sending the excitement soaring. Meanwhile, Jung Min-jae and Lee Jae-ah, who had felt awkward around each other at first, had a change of heart during their cooking date. Lee Jae-ah thought Jung Min-jae looked cool as he cooked with ease, while Jung Min-jae found her quirky side cute—and they discovered new charms in each other.

As the excitement of the first day peaked that night, the “hideout,” the young people’s secret space, opened, marking another turning point. Just as a message arrived saying a new female participant would soon arrive, an unexpected “catfish” appeared on the very first day. And when the identity of this formidable new arrival was finally revealed, it surpassed everyone’s expectations: Lee Jae-si, Lee Dong-gook’s daughter and Lee Jae-ah’s twin older sister. It was a bold twist—the first time twin sisters had appeared together on a dating reality show.

My Child’s Dating Life 3 had already raised the excitement on its first day with the possibility of the families becoming in-laws twice and two mutual first-impression picks. Now the arrival of Lee Jae-si, a catfish with the force of a typhoon, has turned the tables once again. Who will the late-arriving Lee Jae-si take an interest in, and what upheaval will she bring to the young people’s budding love lines? Curiosity about the next episode has reached a fever pitch, building even greater anticipation.

My Child’s Dating Life 3 airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on tvN STORY and E Channel, and is also available to watch on TVING.

Meanwhile, Im Hyuk-pil married Park Jeong-ae, a junior of his in the fine arts department at Cheongju University, in September 2002.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.