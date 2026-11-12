Koo Sung-hwan gains 24 kg, loses his jawline... “183 cm, 78 kg in high school”: intense grooming ahead of reunion (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Koo Sung-hwan, who currently weighs 102 kg, claims he was one of the so-called “Four Heavenly Kings” in high school.

The upcoming episode of MBC’s “I Live Alone,” airing on the 13th and directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri, will show Koo preparing for his high school reunion.

Koo is busy in the kitchen from early in the morning, preparing a cake in his own way ahead of his high school reunion, which marks exactly 30 years. Instead of using an oven, he makes “Koo Sung-hwan-style chocolate brownies” in a rice cooker.

Koo says he was one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” at school in high school, when he was 183 cm tall and weighed 78 kg. He recalls that on Valentine’s Day, he had all the chocolates and love letters to himself. To show that the “Four Heavenly Kings” days—when he was in his prime—are still alive and well, he focuses intensely on his appearance.

Sitting in front of a mirror, Koo performs facial gua sha and chants, “Get smaller! Get smaller!” He also pays attention to what he’ll wear to the reunion. At his regular barbershop, he asks for a “Brad Pitt hairstyle,” saying, “I have to look the youngest.” Viewers are eager to see his transformation.

Meanwhile, as Koo writes letters for the friends he’ll see at the reunion, he is caught off guard when he suddenly gets choked up without realizing it. He appears more flushed than ever with nerves, excitement and anticipation, leaving viewers curious about what was going through his mind at the time.

Koo revisiting his “Four Heavenly Kings” days ahead of the reunion can be seen on MBC’s “I Live Alone,” airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 13th.

“I Live Alone,” a trendsetting single-life program that showcases the colorful lives of stars living in one-person households, continues to enjoy steady popularity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.