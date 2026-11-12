“He swept the women off their feet”... Season 34’s Young-ho was chosen by all six, but his own feelings remain a mystery

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Young-ho of Season 34 of “I’m Solo” has become the undisputed favorite after being chosen by all six female contestants. He surprised viewers yet again by going on 3-to-1 dates for two consecutive days and revealing that he was interested in four women.

On “I’m SOLO” (“I’m Solo”), which aired on ENA and SBS Plus on the 11th, the Season 34 singles went on dates after making their choices simultaneously. That night, votes poured in for Young-ho as the women chose their dates, completely reshuffling the romantic pairings.

The first to deliver a surprise was Mina. After consistently expressing interest in Young-cheol, she suddenly chose Young-ho. Oksun, who had been getting closer to Sang-cheol, also went for Young-ho. Hyunsook, who had been torn between Young-cheol and Young-ho, chose Young-ho as well, and a 3-to-1 date quickly came together.

What was surprising was that Young-ho had also gone on a 3-to-1 date earlier after being chosen by Young-sook, Jung-sook and yuriverre_.

With this, Young-ho set a record by being chosen at least once by all six of the female contestants in Season 34. As the six women chose him at different points, he effectively cemented his place as the season’s most popular man.

Young-soo and Young-cheol, on the other hand, received not a single choice and were left to eat the meal of solitude.

Young-cheol had previously tried to repair his relationship with Hyunsook by confessing his feelings to her once again. “I think I showed you an unappealing side of myself. I won’t put any pressure on you, so please give it some thought,” he pleaded. But Hyunsook went for Young-ho, leaving viewers feeling sorry for him.

Young-ho, who had received all the women’s choices, also showed thoughtful manners on the date. He grilled the meat himself and brought water and tissues, making sure to look after all three women. Taking into account that he lives in Japan, he also asked practical questions about long-distance relationships and family life after marriage as he got to know them.

But Young-ho’s own feelings only grew more complicated.

In an interview with the production crew after the date, Young-ho said, “My feelings changed a lot during this late-night date,” and admitted, “There are actually four women I’m considering.” In addition to Hyunsook and yuriverre_, whom he had already been interested in, Oksun and Mina, who had newly chosen him, were now also among the women he was considering.

Young-ho had previously said his feelings were split 50-50 between yuriverre_ and Hyunsook. He also spoke candidly to yuriverre_ about his concerns over a long-distance relationship with him, since he lives in Japan. Though Soon-ja showed interest in Young-ho, she was frustrated by the slow pace of their relationship and ultimately chose Sang-cheol instead of Young-ho for that night’s date.

The female contestants’ hearts are turning toward Young-ho, but he now finds himself weighing his options among four women.

Meanwhile, Young-ho, who was born in 1991, is reportedly working at the Japan branch of a foreign securities firm. Viewers are keen to see whom Young-ho, chosen by all six women, will ultimately settle on as the complicated romantic pairings in Season 34 continue to unfold.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.