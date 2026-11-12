Sayuri’s Son Zen, Really Only 5? Already Mastered Six Languages: “He Likes Arabic”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] TV personality Sayuri revealed the educational schedule of her five-year-old son Zen, who is learning six languages: Korean, Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel “Sayuri Imnida” featured Sayuri talking with acquaintances about children.

In the video, Sayuri shared Zen’s educational schedule: Arabic on Mondays, Spanish on Tuesdays, Chinese on Wednesdays, soccer on Fridays, and Spanish on Saturday mornings.

Sayuri talked about Zen’s love of Arabic, saying, “Zen likes Arabic. We think it’s difficult, but he says Chinese is much harder. The Arabic teacher comes for two hours, and he says he wishes the teacher would come every day.” She added, “He does everything while playing rather than sitting down to study.”

An acquaintance asked, “Don’t babies get confused if they learn too many languages?” Sayuri replied, “But he says it’s fun. And he doesn’t study that much. The Chinese teacher watches TV. I don’t know what they’re doing,” explaining that Zen’s foreign-language lessons feel like playtime, with only the language changing.

Zen has previously made headlines as a “language genius” who, despite his young age, speaks not only Korean and Japanese but also English, Chinese and Spanish.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.