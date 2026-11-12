“A clump of the child’s hair was pulled out”: Season 22’s Oksun shocks with account of child suffering over child support dispute

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Oksun, a Season 22 cast member of I Am Solo, revealed the difficult ordeal she went through before receiving child support, drawing sympathy.

On the 11th, a video of Jang Young-ran meeting the married couple Oksun and Kyung-su, both from Season 22, was released on the YouTube channel Class A Jang Young-ran.

When Jang Young-ran asked about her time as a single mother, Oksun said, “It was very hard. The hardest thing was the child support lawsuit. Because our marriage hadn’t been registered, they said the child wasn’t theirs and didn’t pay child support.”

She continued, “To establish paternity, someone from the court comes to pull out the child’s hair. The child’s hair is fine and the roots don’t come out, so they take a whole clump. If they pulled it out one strand at a time, the child would cry more, so they just grab a clump and pull it out,” shocking viewers.

Oksun explained, “I was in a really difficult place mentally then. I wondered if I had to put my child through all this. The result confirmed paternity, but the condition [for child support payments] was that they not appear before me for the rest of my life,” adding that she received the child support in a lump sum only after the parent-child relationship was confirmed.

Oksun said, “I thought I might spend the [child support] if I kept it, so I took out a loan and bought a house [for my son].”

Oksun and Kyung-su appeared on the Season 22 divorced-singles special of the real dating show I Am SOLO, co-produced by SBS Plus and ENA. After the show aired, they married, each already having a child—a son and a daughter, respectively.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.