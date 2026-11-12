Lee Soo-hyuk’s vibe seems somehow different... “That’s not the face I knew”—the comments section erupts

Photo credit: Sportschosun, Daily Fashion News social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Soo-hyuk, who began his career as a model, is drawing attention for an atmosphere markedly different from before.

On the 10th, Lee Soo-hyuk attended an evening event hosted by French high jewelry brand Messika (MESSIKA) at the Korean Furniture Museum in Seongbuk District, Seoul.

That day, Lee Soo-hyuk showcased a stylish look, pairing an all-black outfit with wavy hair that stood out for its wet-look texture. In front of the cameras, he struck relaxed poses and displayed his signature charisma, exuding the distinctive aura of a former model.

But photos released after the event drew attention among netizens for how different his face looked, as well as for his styling. Unlike in the past, when his sharp eyes, defined jawline and distinct features gave him a mysterious, chic appeal, he has recently had a much softer look and fuller-looking cheeks, giving him a markedly different vibe.

Netizens had varied reactions to the photos. Some expressed surprise, commenting, “His signature vibe is gone,” “Is that really Lee Soo-hyuk?”, “I’m worried—his face looks really swollen,” and “That’s not the face I knew.” Having spent years making a unique impression with his sharp, mysterious image, his newly revealed appearance seems to be attracting even more attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-hyuk recently showcased his versatility in taking on a wide range of characters in the Netflix series Boyfriend on Demand and the film Sister. He is set to meet audiences in his upcoming projects, the Netflix series Grand Galaxy Hotel and Dealer.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.