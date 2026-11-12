Why Tae-Sung Choi Stayed at EBS Despite a Lucrative Offer: “The Meaning of Life Matters More Than Comfort” (You Quiz)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] History instructor Tae-Sung Choi revealed why he ultimately turned down a lucrative recruiting offer from a major private education company after careful consideration.

The 368th episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block (directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok, written by Lee Un-ju; hereafter You Quiz), which aired on Wednesday the 11th, held on to first place in its time slot, including among cable and general programming channels, with an average rating of 4.5% and a peak of 5.8% among households nationwide. In the Seoul metropolitan area, it ranked first among all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, with an average of 5.0% and a peak of 6.5%. It also maintained its first-place ranking among all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, in the 20–49 ratings for men and women, tvN’s target demographic, demonstrating its formidable strength. (Nielsen Korea, based on paid platforms)

That day’s episode, a special titled “Life Is History,” featured composer Han Su-seong, who wrote the nationally beloved children’s song “Cheer Up, Dad”; Colonel Bae Seon-yeong, the first woman in South Korea to become captain of ROKS Dokdo; leading Korean history instructor Tae-Sung Choi; and actor Kim Yoon-seok. They met Yoo Jae-suk and shared stories of lives spent making history in their respective fields.

Composer Han Su-seong, who created numerous songs including “Cheer Up, Dad,” “Kite Flying,” “A Day in the Country,” and “A Thatched-Roof Cottage,” spoke about how he held on to his dream of making music while working as an elementary school music teacher for 40 years. He also revealed the story behind the beloved children’s song “Cheer Up, Dad,” which was born out of the greatest hardship of his life. He used the 40 million won he got from selling his apartment to set up a recording studio and began living with his family in a semi-basement home, but lost everything when the building owner went bankrupt just a year later. Han said, “I didn’t write ‘Cheer Up, Dad’ in connection with the IMF crisis; it was a song that told my own story,” and shared the story behind the song. He also surprised viewers by revealing that his monthly royalties topped 30 million won in 2006, allowing him to pay off his debts. Han, who fulfilled his dream of becoming a singer at 61 and remains active as a romantic busker in Gwangalli in his 70s, added, “I don’t think age can cover up your dreams,” moving viewers further.

Colonel Bae Seon-yeong, the first woman in South Korea to become captain of ROKS Dokdo, shared the story of how she went on to make new history for the Republic of Korea Navy. After overcoming competition of 56 to 1, she entered the Republic of Korea Naval Academy in 1999 as its first female cadet. “I thought I didn’t want to live a conventional life as a woman,” she said, adding, “I decided to challenge myself, thinking that if I was going to do it, I might as well be part of the first class,” expressing her pride in being a “first.” She also spoke about commanding 30,000 sailors from 30 countries at RIMPAC, the world’s largest maritime joint exercise, and showed her commanding presence and leadership as captain of the 14,000-ton ROKS Dokdo, saying, “People are what matter most.” Her account of how her mother’s words—“Do you plan to live the rest of your life as a loser?”—gave her the courage to get back on her feet during a challenging journey also drew interest. The episode left viewers with something to reflect on by noting that November 11, the day it aired, is the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Korea Navy.

The story of Tae-Sung Choi, a leading Korean history instructor whose cumulative student count has reached 7 million, also struck a powerful chord. He has offered free Korean history lectures for 26 years and established himself as an “icon of public education.” He opened up about a moment when he was shaken by an extraordinary offer from the private education market. The recruiting offer was a sum he would have struggled to earn even over a lifetime in teaching, and he agonized over it so much that he developed alopecia areata. What helped him regain his resolve was the independence activist U Dang Lee Hoe-yeong. Remembering how Lee had given up the comfortable life he could have enjoyed as a prominent figure to consider “how to live the one life you have,” Choi ultimately tore up the contract. Emphasizing that “history isn’t a subject where you memorize facts; it’s a field in the humanities where you meet people,” Choi urged students in November, when the college entrance exam and Student Independence Movement Day fall, “I hope you’ll recognize that the DNA of the giants of history flows within you, too.”

Kim Yoon-seok’s unexpected charm captivated viewers as he made his first variety-show appearance 39 years after his debut. He candidly shared behind-the-scenes stories from the career-defining films that fill his filmography, from Tazza: The High Rollers to The Chaser and The Yellow Sea. In particular, he said he chose The Chaser, directed by then-newcomer Na Hong-jin, as his next film after the success of Tazza changed his life when he was 40 because of its concise script, free of flowery language. He also shared the story behind the number 4885 in The Chaser, which was the phone number of director Na Hong-jin’s studio apartment, and revealed that filming the final fight scene with Ha Jung-woo took 40 hours. His unassuming side, quite different from the charisma he displays on screen, also caught viewers’ attention. From his heartthrob days to his devoted-fan side when it comes to music survival shows, Kim held nothing back, and also shared his genuine affection for Seogi, a singer who came through an audition show. Viewers responded enthusiastically to Kim’s candid, unvarnished storytelling, which they had never heard before.

Meanwhile, the next episode is set to feature Dutch Korean studies scholar Remco Breuker, who completed an English translation of Samguk Yusa; neuroscience professor Jaeseung Jeong, who looks to the future of AI; and actor Kim Myung-min, making his first variety-show appearance in 30 years since his debut, raising viewers’ expectations.

tvN’s You Quiz on the Block airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.