'School Bullying Allegations' Surround Cha Ye-ryeon; Video of Family Photoshoot With 1.6 Million Views Deleted or Made Private Video Revealing Her Daughter Disappears From YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Amid controversy over school bullying allegations involving actress Cha Ye-ryeon, a video of a family photoshoot that first revealed her daughter on her YouTube channel and garnered about 1.6 million views has been deleted or made private.

As of the 12th, a video titled “The Daughter Who Got All the Joo-Cha Couple’s Genes, Revealed for the First Time! First Family Photoshoot in 10 Years of Marriage” had disappeared from Cha Ye-ryeon’s YouTube channel, “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryeon.” The video was posted on September 24.

In the video, Cha Ye-ryeon and her husband, Joo Sang-wook, took part in a family photoshoot with their daughter. The couple’s daughter was revealed for the first time, drawing interest, and the video became a major talking point, garnering 1.58 million views.

The video’s deletion or move to private comes as school bullying allegations involving Cha Ye-ryeon have recently surfaced, drawing attention.

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, a post appeared on an online community alleging that its writer had been bullied—including being verbally abused and physically assaulted—by an actress born in 1985 during middle school. Cha Ye-ryeon was subsequently identified online as the person in question, but her agency, HB Entertainment, denied the allegations, calling them “clearly baseless.”

Further posts making allegations about Cha Ye-ryeon’s character have since followed, and the controversy does not appear to be dying down anytime soon. In a further statement, her agency warned that it would take legal action without leniency against false claims and personal attacks targeting her family. The YouTube channel’s production team also said it had made some videos unavailable and closed the comment sections to prevent malicious comments from spreading.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.