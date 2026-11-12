Is This Really Prodigy Juan, ‘Sofia Kim’s Son’? He’s Got Dad Son Jun-ho’s Features, Copy-Pasted

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Musical actor couple Son Jun-ho and Sofia Kim shared an update on their son Juan, who has grown so much.

On the 12th, Sofia Kim posted several photos with the caption, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

In the photos, Sofia Kim appears to be enjoying a happy birthday on November 12 with her family. Juan, who has grown so much he is almost unrecognizable, especially caught people’s attention. His features and overall vibe look even more like Son Jun-ho. Fans responded enthusiastically, saying, “I thought there were two Son Jun-hos,” “He’s growing to look like his dad,” and “The son is the spitting image of his dad.”

Meanwhile, Son Jun-ho and Sofia Kim married in 2011 and welcomed Juan the following year. The family received a great deal of love when they appeared on the SBS variety show ‘Oh! My Baby.’

The family’s exceptional DNA has also drawn attention. Son Jun-ho graduated from Yonsei University College of Music, Sofia Kim from Seoul National University College of Music, and Juan was reportedly assessed as a gifted child in the top 0.1%.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.