Lee So-ra and Choi Dong-hwan, Hit by ‘Breakup Rumors,’ Spotted on U.S. Trip a Month Later; Remarriage Still a ‘No’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Lee So-ra and Choi Dong-hwan, who appeared on MBN’s Love After Divorce 3, shared an update of themselves traveling together in the United States about a month after denying breakup rumors. Four years into their public relationship, the two still seemed affectionate, showing that things were going well between them.

On the 12th, Lee So-ra posted photos on her social media from a recent trip to the United States with her boyfriend, Choi Dong-hwan.

In the photos, the two sit side by side against the backdrop of Yosemite National Park in California, enjoying a leisurely break. With majestic cliffs and blue skies stretching out behind them, Lee So-ra showed off a stylish travel look, pairing a figure-hugging gray cardigan with jeans and black boots.

Choi Dong-hwan also struck a playful pose, dressed comfortably in sunglasses and a hat and raising one arm high. The couple’s affectionate time together enjoying a trip amid nature caught the eye.

The trip has drawn interest because it is an update they have shared since breakup rumors about them surfaced last month.

Earlier, on October 4, Lee So-ra directly addressed rumors that she and Choi Dong-hwan had split while interacting with fans on her social media. When a user asked, “Are you not seeing your boyfriend these days? You haven’t been posting Stories much,” Lee So-ra replied, “We spent eight days together last week, but I didn’t feel the need to post a Story.” She went on to dismiss the rumors, saying, “Even without posting couple content, we’re quietly seeing each other and doing well.”

The two also spent a special time together last June to mark their fourth anniversary as a couple.

At the time, Lee So-ra expressed her affection for Choi Dong-hwan in a post that read, “Already our fourth anniversary. The time we’ve spent together has steadily added up to make us who we are today. Thank you for always being by my side. I hope you’ll continue to take good care of me.” They received many congratulations as they showed their enduring affection, blowing out the candles on an anniversary cake together and making heart shapes with their hands.

Despite their long relationship of four years, she remains cautious about remarriage.

Last month, Lee So-ra answered “Yes” when asked whether she had no plans to get married, making clear that she did not intend to remarry. She also caught people’s attention by sharing a screenshot from a broadcast featuring the caption, “Remembering all the hardships...”

In March, Lee So-ra also discussed the secret to a long relationship, saying, “It’s important to respect each other’s time,” and explaining, “Maybe because we’ve both been through it, we seem to have a greater capacity for understanding and consideration.” She added, “I tend to say right away when something bothers me—and when it doesn’t, too. He takes it in stride and treats me well,” praising her harmonious relationship with Choi Dong-hwan.

Lee So-ra and Choi Dong-hwan first met on MBN’s Love After Divorce 3, which aired in 2022. They did not become a couple in the final selection, but went on to become a real-life couple after the show, drawing public interest.

Lee So-ra has three daughters. She currently works as a yoga instructor and influencer.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.