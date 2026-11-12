Ko Woo-rim is ever so deferential to his wife Yuna Kim, five years his senior: “I’ve never talked back. When she’s angry, I cheer her up by doing the dishes” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Forestella’s Ko Woo-rim talked about newlywed life with his wife, Yuna Kim.

The episode of MBC’s “Radio Star” that aired on the 11th featured cellist and conductor Chang Han-na, who is also president of the Seoul Arts Center; comedian and conductor Kim Hyun-chul; Forestella’s Ko Woo-rim; and dancer and choreographer Harimu. It was a special titled “Janghan, Na.”

According to Nielsen Korea on the 12th, the previous day’s episode of “Radio Star” ranked No. 1 in its time slot in both nationwide and Seoul metropolitan area ratings. The “best minute” was a scene in which Ko Woo-rim challenged his limits in a test of his lower vocal range, drawing a peak rating of 4.5%. The moment let viewers hear his signature deep resonance for themselves and captured their attention.

That day, Chang Han-na talked about her latest chapter, having gone from a world-renowned cellist to the 18th president of the Seoul Arts Center. She has worked as a performer for 32 years and said she was initially surprised by the unexpected offer to become president. But she shared her ambition to use the experience and network she had built on the world stage to develop the Seoul Arts Center into a world-class cultural institution. Chang, who has lived in New York since she was 10, also said she had found a new home near the center after taking office.

Chang showed an unusual passion for her work, saying she enjoys going to the office so much that she looks forward to the weekend ending. She said she had many goals for her three-year term and outlined various plans to make classical music more accessible. She also said she was preparing auditions for orchestras nationwide and hoped to give talented musicians more opportunities to perform. When Kim Hyun-chul recounted being turned down in a Seoul Arts Center venue-rental review, Chang said she was preparing to open the center’s doors even wider, building anticipation.

Chang’s unexpected charm came through when she was asked about her ideal type. Asked about a preference she had never previously revealed, she replied, “People who are all dead,” and went on to name classical music greats including Beethoven, Gustav Mahler, Bernstein and Karajan. Her unexpected answer made everyone laugh, and Chang also described how the notes in Beethoven’s scores seemed to sparkle and dance, revealing her deep love of music.

The story of how Chang grew into a world-renowned cello prodigy was also remarkable. At 11, she entered a competition in Paris hoping to meet the cellist Mstislav Rostropovich, whom she admired, and became the youngest person to win the grand prize. As a child, she was so dedicated that she practiced the cello with the lights off or wearing a blindfold. She also recounted the absurd experience of buying a separate airplane seat for a cello made in 1757, only to have to leave the plane after the captain objected. Her remarkable life story also included how she nearly lost her chance to attend Harvard University when her father accidentally threw away the application Harvard had sent her, and her revelation that she is still on a leave of absence.

Kim Hyun-chul talked about how he had expanded his career from comedy to conducting classical music. He said he had put on 13 performances this year alone. Although he had initially declined to appear on “Radio Star,” he changed his mind after hearing that Chang Han-na, president of the Seoul Arts Center, would be on the show. He has performed on many stages but never at the Seoul Arts Center, and shared how he had once been turned down in a venue-rental review.

Kim Hyun-chul made an enthusiastic pitch to Chang, seated right beside him, showing how eager he was to perform at the Seoul Arts Center. Chang explained that its stage is open to everyone, but applicants must go through a fair venue-rental review process. She also praised Kim for helping make classical music more accessible. Later, Kim conducted in person and drew attention when Chang praised him with a “Bravo.”

Kim Hyun-chul’s comedic instincts were as strong as ever. Recalling a time when he competed with his contemporary Park Myung-soo, whose comedy style was similar to his own, he made everyone laugh by joking that Park had taken everything from him. He surprised everyone in particular by claiming that his voice can be heard in the opening of Park’s hit song “Prince of the Sea.” He explained that a voice he had recorded at the time was used in the song, and that neither Park nor the composer knew about it. He even shared how he had gone to see the composer to verify the story, revealing an unexpected secret.

He also shared that he had given acting advice to actors Hwang Jung-min and Jung Jae-young when they were all at SeoulArts. Kim Hyun-chul, who was then president of the drama club, recalled giving Hwang blunt criticism about his acting and advising Jung, who was playing a villain, to act even more villainously. Looking back on the days when he taught acting to classmates who would later become leading actors in South Korea, Kim also explained the unusual reason he was able to land a lead role at the time, making everyone laugh.

Ko Woo-rim made his presence felt by sharing everything from his concerns about his trademark “national treasure-level deep voice” to the surprising side of his married life. He said international fans mention him alongside BTS’s V and Stray Kids’ Felix as one of the “Big Three deep voices,” and opened up about how even a lighthearted joke can sound serious because of his voice. But he revealed that around his wife, Yuna Kim, his voice gets higher and he even acts cute, showing an unexpected side of himself.

He also talked about how his public profile had changed since his previous appearance on “Radio Star.” Ko Woo-rim said more people had come to see him as approachable after the show, and that he had felt the impact of variety programs on major broadcast networks. He shared an anecdote about watching a rerun with his wife, Yuna Kim, and said she was most pleased with his impression of Choi Hong-man. He had also lost sleep preparing impressions ahead of this appearance, and showed off his takes on Han Suk-kyu, Yoon Joo-sang and Choi Hong-man, displaying a variety-show flair that contrasted with his serious appearance.

Forestella’s musical achievements were also a highlight. Ko Woo-rim credited his powerful deep voice for the group’s seven consecutive wins at the “Immortal Songs” King of Kings competition and reenacted the opening of Ahn Ye-eun’s “Changgwi.” He then took on a test of his lower vocal range to see just how low he could go. The deep resonance, reminiscent of the Mongolian traditional throat-singing style khoomei, amazed the studio. The moment earned a peak rating of 4.5%, making it the episode’s “best minute.”

Ko Woo-rim, now in his fifth year of marriage, also drew attention for his devoted side. He said he had hardly ever talked back to Yuna Kim and that when she gets angry, he first reads the mood, then cheers her up by doing the dishes or giving her a massage. He emphasized that what he considers most important between a couple is speaking kindly to each other in everyday life, expressing his affection for his wife. He also shared that Yuna had once personally asked him to rein in his over-the-top gushy comments on social media, and expressed gratitude for her consideration.

Harimu brought energy to the studio from the moment she appeared, with her lively presence and candid stories. When Kim Gu-ra asked if the mole on her nose was real, she amused everyone with the story of a childhood friend scratching it. She said her naturally tanned skin was because she enjoys being out in the sun. She also explained how the nickname that grew out of her real name, Park Hye-rim, eventually became her stage name, Harimu, showing off her distinctive personality.

Harimu’s childhood story of first being recognized for her exceptional dancing also drew interest. She said that at age six, she took her older sister’s place onstage at a children’s talent show at the daycare center where her mother worked. Because she had learned the dances by watching her older sisters rehearse, she was able to handle the last-minute substitution. Harimu, who showed a passion for dance from an early age, also shared a photo with her mother. Kim Hyun-chul added to the laughter with his reaction to her mother’s youthful looks, saying he couldn’t tell which one was the mother; her mother had given birth to her at 24.

Harimu showed off her distinctive talent as a dancer, along with her unusual way of expressing everyday moments through dance. She said her ideal look was an “American hot girl” and gave an impromptu performance expressing the contrasting vibes of New York and LA through dance. The cast cheered as she interpreted, in her own way, the distinct personalities of hot girls from the two cities.

The “Janghan, Na” special brought together Chang Han-na’s passion for music and unexpected ideal type, Kim Hyun-chul’s bid to perform at the Seoul Arts Center and comedian’s wit, Ko Woo-rim’s national treasure-level deep voice and devoted-husband side, and Harimu’s distinctive dance performance. It showcased a wide range of charms, matching the accomplishments each had built in their respective fields.

Meanwhile, the “Radio Star” episode airing Wednesday night on the 18th will feature Jung Jae-hyung, Lee Juck, Young K and Kim Gganzi in a special titled “I’m Ambidextrous~.” “Radio Star” remains a beloved, one-of-a-kind talk show in which the hosts disarm their guests with unpredictable, razor-sharp banter and draw out their real stories.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.