KwakTube sure married well... His 'civil servant' wife says, “Let’s not celebrate our wedding anniversary” (Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] KwakTube was grateful to his laid-back wife for saying they didn’t need to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Episode 20 of MBN and Channel S’s Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4, airing Friday the 13th at 9:10 p.m., will show Jeon Hyun-moo, KwakTube and Lee Hyun-wook setting out to find the “best spicy pork stir-fry restaurant of a lifetime,” highly praised by “pro jeyuk fan” ZO ZAZZ.

That day, Jeon Hyun-moo announced a “The Dignity of a Regular” special, saying, “Let’s go to the favorite restaurant of ZO ZAZZ, who eats spicy pork stir-fry seven days a week!” Lee Hyun-wook revealed his surprising appetite, saying, “I eat it five days a week, too.” A little later, Jeon arrived at a long-established restaurant tucked inside Euljiro’s printing-shop alley and, with his trademark sociability, tried to get the owner on board, asking, “Hey, do you know ZO ZAZZ?” But the owner unexpectedly asked, “What’s that?” prompting laughter.

After successfully making the arrangements, the three immediately ordered spicy pork stir-fry. Jeon then asked Lee Hyun-wook, who is appearing in the epic historical drama Great King Munmu, how things were going. KwakTube, who recently debuted as an “actor,” also showed interest, asking, “So, are you the lead?” Jeon encouraged him, saying, “KwakTube is an actor, too, so maybe he’ll play a king someday. Why don’t you learn a few lines from Lee Hyun-wook while you’re at it?” Lee immediately turned serious and delivered the solemn line, “Silla is not a plaything of Tang.” KwakTube gave the line a shot in his own way, but Jeon bluntly said, “You sound like a Jurchen,” making Lee burst out laughing.

In a cheerful atmosphere, the spicy pork stir-fry finally arrived. “I absolutely love it!” KwakTube exclaimed in genuine admiration. With freshwater-snail ssamjang added to the meal, the three dug in as if they were on their way to paradise. At one point, KwakTube spoke about his laid-back married life, saying, “Our first wedding anniversary is coming up, but my wife said we shouldn’t do anything, so that’s what we’re going to do.” Jeon chided him: “What a goooood husband. You’re taking her at her word?” Lee also advised, “That could be the start of a disaster.” But KwakTube quietly delivered a devastating retort: “Aren’t you both unmarried? What would you know...?” bringing the house down.

The food trip, “Stealing ZO ZAZZ’s Favorite Restaurant,” featuring Jeon Hyun-moo, KwakTube and Lee Hyun-wook in a nonstop, hilariously chaotic back-and-forth, can be seen in episode 20 of Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4, airing Friday the 13th at 9:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.