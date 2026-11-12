'December wedding' Seo In-young on why she decided on a second marriage with Choi Ji-hoon: “He gives me a sense of security” (Trend Kkondae)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Seo In-young, who is set to marry in December, expressed her affection for her fiancé Choi Ji-hoon, who gives her a sense of security.

In the seventh episode of Tcast’s E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” airing tonight (the 12th) at 9 p.m., entertainer Jung Hyung-don appears as a student for the day. Together with Seo In-young and Mimiminu, he explores the many anxieties of modern life and the ingenious ways people try to ease them. The show is directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave.

Seo In-young is delighted when Jung Hyung-don, with whom she shares a special connection from the past, appears on the show. The two reminisce about the time they once shared a stage. Jung especially surprises Seo by revealing for the first time an unexpected behind-the-scenes story about their duet performance.

When the lesson gets underway, Jung Hyung-don showcases his distinctive presence by sharing a wealth of expertise on anxiety. Having formed a connection with Dr. Oh Eun-young through “My Golden Kids” and been jokingly introduced as her “seven-year protégé,” Jung launches into an animated explanation of attachment styles such as anxious and avoidant, even bringing up the MMPI psychological assessment tool. When he jokes, “Am I getting too technical here?” Seo makes everyone laugh with her response: “You’re so professional!”

The three also share their views on relationships as they discuss attachment styles, which have recently drawn interest among younger generations. Seo In-young names her boyfriend as the person who gives her the greatest sense of security and candidly explains why they have stayed together for so long.

Seo In-young goes on to take a firm stance on dating, saying, “I don’t like avoidant types.” She and Jung Hyung-don have a heated debate over the man’s position—“I don’t want to fight”—and the woman’s desire to hear an apology: “I’m sorry.” During the exchange, Jung makes even the production crew burst out laughing with the self-reflection he has gained from married life, saying, “As you go through life, there are times when you feel sorry just for breathing.”

The show introduces the unusual ways people these days ease their anxiety, from the so-called “bathroom retreat”—spending time alone in the bathroom—to a robotic doll that bites fingers and various items for calming the mind and body. Seo is especially intrigued by a special tear-wiping service that has appeared in Japan, saying, “I should go there. I want to go,” which leaves viewers curious.

The show also looks at anxieties in everyday modern life, including “call phobia,” or fear of phone calls, and “nomophobia,” or anxiety about being without a mobile phone. Seo In-young and Jung Hyung-don reveal starkly contrasting habits, bickering over everything from phone battery levels to whether it is acceptable to lie on the bed in clothes worn outside.

The stories of celebrities who have dealt with anxiety will also be shared. From cartoonist KIAN84 to world-renowned artist Yayoi Kusama and singer Lewis Capaldi, the show features accounts of how each has faced anxiety in their own way. Seo In-young and Jung Hyung-don also look back on difficult times in their past and speak candidly about their feelings. Seo, in particular, is set to draw attention by revealing what life was like when she struggled with anxiety for a long time, confessing, “I slept for almost eight years.”

“Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” a generational-clash trend talk show in which the “original trendsetter” Seo In-young and “MZ trend analyst” Mimiminu engage in a no-holds-barred debate about current trends, airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel and is also available on OTT platforms including Wavve, WATCHA, and U+tv Mobile.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.