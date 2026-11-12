Tae Jin-ah’s son Eru worries about his mother with dementia while battling the flu: “What if I passed it on?”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Eru shared his worries and deep affection for his mother, who is battling dementia, as he went through a difficult time with the flu.

On the 11th, Eru opened up on his personal account about the difficulties he has faced since coming down with the flu.

“My body is sick, so it feels like my mind is sick too. I need to get a grip,” he said. “This flu is especially tough. I keep getting worse again just when I think I’m getting better.”

“It’s stifling to stay alone in my room. I can’t exercise, and with a competition scheduled for Friday coming up, I’m upset,” he said, adding, “I hope everyone wears a mask.”

Photos he shared showed him resting while receiving IV fluids. He also shared a glimpse of his daily life, including making sure to eat salad pasta so he could take his medication, adding to the concern for him.

Eru was especially worried about his mother’s condition, even more than his own health. He said he was isolating separately after testing positive for the flu, and added, “For several days, I took care of my mother wearing two masks and even hygiene gloves, but I’m worried I might have passed it on to her.”

Eru’s mother, Lee Ok-hyeong, has been living with dementia since she was diagnosed in 2019. This year, Eru appeared on TV Chosun’s variety show “Joseon Lovebirds” and shared how he came to live with his parents so he could care for his mother.

At the time, he explained that as both his parents grew older, he felt he was the only one who could look after the family, which led him to decide to care for his mother himself.

Meanwhile, Eru is the son of singer Tae Jin-ah. In 2022, he faced legal punishment on charges including driving under the influence and switching drivers. He was later put on trial on charges including driving while intoxicated and crashing into a guardrail while driving at high speed. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year, and fined 100,000 won.

After spending time out of the public eye, Eru drew attention last July when he appeared on “Joseon Lovebirds Singing Contest,” a fifth-anniversary special of TV Chosun’s “Joseon Lovebirds,” marking his return to the broadcast stage after a long absence.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.