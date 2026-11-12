Lee Yu-ri proposed first to her pastor husband, 12 years her senior, even though they weren't dating: “I thought he'd come around”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Yu-ri revealed that she was the one who proposed to her pastor husband first.

On the 12th, KBS2's *Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant* released a preview clip titled “Straightforward Lee Yu-ri, who first told her husband she wanted to marry him: How did he react? (Marriage talk with close friend Park Ha-na).”

When the conversation turned to her love story with her husband, Lee Yu-ri said, “Because of our age difference, I think I was the only one who was thinking it over. I worried on my own, wondering what I should do since I needed to get married, and confessed to him at a playground. While we were on the swings, I told him I wanted to get married,” revealing that she had actively pursued him.

She added, leaving everyone astonished, “He wasn't thinking about it at all, but I was doing all this on my own. We weren't even dating. I made the decision by myself and confessed by myself.”

“My husband was startled, calmed me down, and sent me on my way. I don't know where I got that confidence. I guess I thought he'd come around if I told him,” Lee Yu-ri said, adding that after her husband realized how sincere she was, they dated for a year and eventually got married.

Meanwhile, Lee Yu-ri married her pastor husband, who is 12 years her senior, in 2010. They have no children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.