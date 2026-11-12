Jensen Huang’s ‘You Quiz’ appearance now looks twice as awkward amid another affair allegation involving an executive at his company

Photo: tvN’s You Quiz on the Block

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A foreign media outlet has reported that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (63), who admitted to having an affair with a woman identified as a Chinese spy, also had an inappropriate relationship with a female executive who reports directly to him at the company.

On the 11th (local time), The New York Times (NYT) reported that Huang had been having an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell (48), Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. Both Huang and Powell are married. However, the relationship is an allegation raised by the NYT, and it has not been confirmed whether either of them acknowledged it or what exactly happened.

According to the report, Huang and Powell were seen expressing affection at a nearby hotel during Nvidia’s annual developer conference, the GPU Technology Conference (GTC), held in San Jose, California, last March.

According to three people familiar with the matter, a witness at the scene filmed the encounter on a mobile phone. Huang’s security team reportedly saw this, separated the witness from others, and had them sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Nvidia has not issued an official statement, and Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huang had previously admitted to and apologized for having an affair with a woman identified as a Chinese spy. The revelation was all the more shocking because Huang had appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired last June, and expressed his affection for his wife. With a further allegation now emerging that he also had an inappropriate relationship with a female executive at his company, the controversy surrounding his private life appears to be widening.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the 11th that Nvidia’s board is expected to hold a meeting to discuss Huang’s future, including the possibility of removing him as CEO.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.