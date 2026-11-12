Practicing Lawyer: “Even If the School Bullying Allegations Against Cha Ye-ryun Are True, She Cannot Be Criminally Punished... Her Family Must Not Be Criticized”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Amid continued controversy over allegations that actress Cha Ye-ryun was involved in school violence, a lawyer shared his views on the possibility of criminal punishment for the past incident and the legal issues involved.

On the 11th, a video discussing the school bullying controversy surrounding Cha Ye-ryun was released on the channel “New Lawyers.”

That day, lawyer Kim Su-yeol explained that a person could still be identifiable even if their name was not included in an exposé. “Identifiability can be established if even only some people can recognize who is being referred to, even without a name being mentioned,” he said. “We need to look at whether there are clues that could lead people to infer that it is a particular person.”

Regarding the temporary restriction placed on the original exposé post, he said, “The fact that a post has been temporarily restricted does not mean it has been found to be false. Access was temporarily restricted because a dispute over whether rights had been infringed was anticipated between the parties.”

He said criminal punishment for school violence that occurred 25 years ago would be practically impossible. Lawyer Kim Su-yeol explained, “If the person who made the allegation seeks to hold Cha Ye-ryun responsible for the school violence they suffered 25 years ago, it would be difficult because it happened so long ago. The statutes of limitations for assault and bodily injury are five and seven years, respectively, and have already expired.”

He added, “Even if the statute of limitations had not expired, the alleged perpetrator may have been under 14 at the time of the offense. Even if it really happened, criminal punishment would be practically impossible.”

However, he stressed that the person who made the allegation’s liability for defamation must be considered separately. “Whether school violence can be punished and whether the allegations would automatically be deemed false if Cha Ye-ryun sued the person who made them for defamation are two different issues,” he said.

As for evidence that could substantiate the alleged harm, he advised, “The best thing would be to look for statements from classmates, diaries from the time the person was bullied, accounts of what they confided to people around them, medical records, and the like.” He also urged, “We cannot know what is true. People should not rush to criticize. The criticism must not be directed at the family, either.”

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, a post appeared on an online community alleging that the writer had been assaulted and bullied in middle school by an actress born in 1985. The writer claimed to have been repeatedly assaulted in buildings around the school and to have suffered injuries including a ruptured eardrum. Although no name was disclosed, Cha Ye-ryun was identified based on details such as the year of birth and the school attended.

In response, Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, HB Entertainment, said, “We take very seriously the current situation in which unverified claims and speculation made anonymously continue to spread, and criticism is being directed even at the actor’s family.” It reiterated its position that the allegations were “groundless” and said it would take legal action over the spread of false information and personal attacks.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.