‘Six-Year Couple’ Crush ♥ Joy Sing ‘Walk’ and Tap Hands... Surprise ‘Lovestagram’

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Singer Crush and Red Velvet’s Joy, now in the sixth year of their public relationship, are making headlines with a surprise duet video, and fans are even paying attention to a fleeting hand gesture in the clip. Some have wondered whether the two were trying to hold hands, prompting fans to continue their so-called “nano-level analysis.”

On the 11th, Crush posted a video titled “Crush - Walk Live with Joy” on his official YouTube channel and social media accounts.

The video shows Crush sitting beside his partner, Joy, as they sing “Walk.” Although they kept their faces hidden and showed only part of their upper bodies, their distinctive, sweet voices and natural rapport created a tender atmosphere.

Joy drew attention as she sang with Crush’s pet dog, Duyu, in her arms. Duyu also added to the heartwarming scene, sitting comfortably in Joy’s embrace.

But the song wasn’t the only thing fans noticed. A short edit of the opening of the duet video has been circulating on online communities and elsewhere, drawing fresh interest. Fans have been repeatedly examining the small gestures and movements in the clip, with reactions focusing on signs of affection between the two.

One fan drew attention to the hand movement in the video, writing, “Ah, that little tap-tap at the start, like ‘say hello.’ The way they seem to be trying to hold hands is so heart-fluttering.” Another post even read, “Here’s the most heart-fluttering intro of the year.”

Fans are expressing their excitement over even the smallest gestures between the two in a short video that doesn’t show their faces.

After being publicly together for so long, the ease that comes naturally between them has, if anything, won fans over.

The duet video has also received an enthusiastic response. Netizens are warmly praising the pair’s musical chemistry and enduring affection, with comments such as, “Please get married and release 100 songs,” “Even apart from them being a couple, their vocal blend is legendary,” “Joy’s version is really the best,” “All this time was just buildup for this,” and “Please release an official duet, too.”

The video was released on November 11, Pepero Day. Fans also reacted by asking, “What kind of Pepero Day gift is this?” and saying, “This is the most heart-fluttering challenge I’ve ever seen.”

Crush previously released his new song “Walk,” featuring IU, on October 21 last October. He later promoted the song with live content alongside various artists, including AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and IVE’s Rei. With the release of a duet video with his real-life partner Joy, the special pairing fans had been waiting for finally came together.

Crush and Joy’s connection also began with music. The two first worked together in May 2020, when Joy featured on Crush’s single “Mayday.” They later became a couple and officially confirmed their relationship in August 2021.

They have since continued their public relationship for more than five years, becoming one of the entertainment industry’s best-known long-running couples.

Crush also showed his affection last month when he appeared on SBS Power FM’s “Wendy’s Young Street” and named Red Velvet’s “Surfing Boy,” written by Joy herself, as the best K-pop song.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.