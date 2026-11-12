Clara Lee to Return to Korean Variety TV After 10 Years, Share Her Life as a Divorced Single with Jo Yoon-hee (Because I'm Solo 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Clara Lee is joining the new SBS Plus and E Channel variety show Because I'm Solo 2.

Because I'm Solo is an observational reality variety show that offers an honest look at the lives of charming singles who may be lonely because they're single, but are happy because they're single. The eight-episode series debuted in October 2024, and, thanks to an enthusiastic response from viewers, became a regular program in March 2025. It successfully wrapped up its first season to positive reviews. Returning with a refreshed look on the strength of its popularity, Because I'm Solo 2 is set to premiere on Monday, December 7. In Season 2, original MC and broadcaster Shin Dong-yup will team up with new MC and actress Jo Yoon-hee, bringing fresh energy to the show.

Clara Lee, the “global goddess” who made headlines as an “original fitness icon” and for throwing a ceremonial first pitch in leggings, has confirmed her appearance on Because I'm Solo 2, raising expectations. Rather than resting on her popularity in Korea, she ventured onto a new stage in China, establishing herself as a “goddess of the mainland” and a bankable actress. Starting with Sadohaengja: Special Investigation Unit (2016), films featuring Clara Lee—including Jeongseong, Da Hong Bao, and The Wandering Earth 2—have topped the Chinese box office, with cumulative box-office revenue reaching about 2 trillion won, demonstrating her exceptional drawing power.

Returning to Korean variety TV after about 10 years, Clara Lee is set to candidly share not only her solo life in China, but also her day-to-day life as a “passion powerhouse” and “workaholic,” along with honest stories hidden behind her glamorous image. Expectations are high that Clara Lee, who has been widely loved both in Korea and abroad, will show a new side of herself that she has not revealed on television before.

The production team said, “Clara Lee’s untold stories of how she has fearlessly taken on new challenges and carved out her own niche in China will be revealed through Because I'm Solo 2,” adding, “We hope you’ll look forward to seeing what kind of daily life Clara Lee shares as she returns to Korean variety TV after about 10 years.”

The new SBS Plus and E Channel variety show Because I'm Solo 2, which will offer a look at the new daily life of “box-office guarantee” Clara Lee and the chemistry between MCs Shin Dong-yup and Jo Yoon-hee, premieres on Monday, December 7.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.