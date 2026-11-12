Acquittal finalized for Sung Yu-ri’s husband in ‘coin-listing solicitation’ case; her ‘I hope the truth comes to light’ remarks revisited

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Ahn Sung-hyun, a former professional golfer who was put on trial on charges of receiving several billion won for promising to list a particular cryptocurrency on the Bithumb exchange, has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of Korea.

The Supreme Court of Korea’s Second Division, with Justice Oh Kyung-mi presiding, today (the 12th) upheld the lower court’s acquittal of Ahn Sung-hyun, who was indicted for fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes and for receiving money in breach of trust. The sentences for Lee Sang-jun, former head of Bithumb Holdings, and businessman Jonghyun Kang, who were tried alongside him, were also finalized at two years in prison, suspended for three years, and one year in prison, suspended for two years, respectively.

Ahn was put on trial on charges of accepting 3 billion won in cash, two luxury watches worth a combined 400 million won, and membership cards for high-end restaurants, among other things, from businessman Jonghyun Kang in 2021 in connection with Kang’s request to have A Coin listed on the Bithumb exchange, and sharing them with former CEO Lee.

Separately, Ahn was also accused of deceiving Kang into handing over money by telling him, ‘The former CEO is asking for the 2 billion won listing-solicitation payment right away.’ Prosecutors concluded that Ahn had taken the money on the pretext of using it for the listing request but actually intended to use it for another purpose.

At the time, former CEO Lee headed Bithumb Holdings Co., Ltd., the largest shareholder of Bithumb Korea, the operator of Bithumb, and was in a position to oversee related work, including reviews of cryptocurrency listings. Ahn was said to have had a longstanding close relationship with Lee.

In the first trial, held in December 2024, Ahn was sentenced to four years and six months in prison. Lee and Kang were sentenced to two years and one year and six months in prison, respectively.

The court at the time found Ahn not guilty of receiving 3 billion won in cash as payment for the listing request, but found him guilty of accepting some of the valuables, including the luxury watches, and of fraud involving 2 billion won.

The ruling was overturned on appeal. In February, the appellate court acquitted Ahn. It found it difficult to accept Kang’s testimony that he had handed over the money as payment for the listing request at face value.

The court also found credible the explanation that Ahn had invested 2 billion won in an entertainment agency on Kang’s behalf. Accordingly, it also found Ahn not guilty of the 2 billion won fraud charge. As for the charge of receiving luxury watches, the court viewed them as simple gifts rather than payment for the listing request.

On appeal, Lee’s sentence was reduced to two years in prison, suspended for three years. The court recognized some mitigating factors, including the return of the expensive watches. It ordered the forfeiture of two high-end bags and an additional collection of 11.52 million won. Kang’s sentence was also reduced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, as a substantial portion of the amount he had provided was not recognized following Ahn’s acquittal.

With the Supreme Court ultimately upholding the appellate ruling, Ahn has received a final acquittal on the related charges.

Ahn made his professional golf debut in 2005 and also served as a coach for the national team reserve squad. He married Sung Yu-ri, formerly of the girl group Fin.K.L, in 2017, and they have twin daughters.

Sung Yu-ri had also spoken about her feelings after the case involving her husband came to light. At the time, she said, ‘I earnestly pray that the truth will come to light about the unfair and difficult things our family is going through,’ expressing her sorrow.

Sung Yu-ri, who had temporarily halted her broadcasting activities because of her husband’s case, returned to television in May through a home-shopping program. Ahn was released on bail in June, and the Supreme Court’s acquittal has now brought a long legal battle to a close.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.