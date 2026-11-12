'Solo Concert Coming Soon': RESCENE Stirs Controversy Again Over Encore Live Singing — “A Total Mess” vs. “Passable”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] As group RESCENE prepares for its first solo concert, it has once again come under scrutiny over its live encore performance after winning first place.

With its new song “With,” RESCENE took home first-place trophies on The Show, a music program on SBS Life, on the 10th, and then on Show Champion on MBC every1 and M on the 11th.

The members performed both encore stages live. Encore performances are considered an opportunity to assess singers’ true vocal abilities, since they sing in their natural voices without a backing track containing vocals.

First, on The Show, RESCENE disappointed viewers with shaky pitch control, voices that lacked power and insufficient vocal volume. Minami, Zena and Liv performed relatively smoothly, but Woni and MAY looked uneasy throughout the song.

The subsequent Show Champion stage was not much different. The members with steadier vocals performed somewhat better, but the overall disappointment with their live singing remained.

Negative assessments prevailed online, though some people came to the group’s defense. Harsh comments such as “A total mess,” “How can their pitch be that shaky even during an encore stage where they’re standing and singing?”, “If they can’t prove their skills, they might as well become YouTubers,” and “What kind of earnestness can they have with skills like that?” were met with responses like “This is passable,” “They’re fine; this kind of harsh criticism is the fate of top-tier idols,” and “They’re singing well—what’s with these comments?”

Meanwhile, RESCENE debuted with “UhUh” in 2014, and the group rose to prominence this year as Woni’s personal YouTube channel drew attention. “Love Attack” subsequently made a chart comeback two years after its release and went on to take first place on music shows. RESCENE will hold its first concert, “2027 RESCENE CONCERT < NOTES : BLOOMING > IN SEOUL,” for three days, from February 19 to 21, 2027, at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Songpa District, Seoul.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.