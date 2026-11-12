Kim Myung-min: What happened while his wife was pregnant? He decided to give up acting and emigrate ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Kim Myung-min revealed that after a project fell through, he gave up acting and even decided to emigrate after hearing that stress was keeping his pregnant wife’s baby from growing properly.

At the end of the episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block broadcast on the 11th, a preview was released for next week’s episode, featuring Kim Myung-min as a guest.

In the video, Kim Myung-min recalled when a project fell through midway in the past. “The project fell apart halfway through. My wife was pregnant at the time, and I was told the baby wasn’t growing,” he said. “I thought, ‘She must be under extreme stress,’” he revealed.

“I started directing all the blame at myself,” he said, adding, “That’s when I decided, ‘Let’s leave.’” He opened up about how difficult that time was—so difficult that he gave up acting and even decided to emigrate.

Kim Myung-min, making his first variety-show appearance 30 years after his debut, raised anticipation for the full episode with his candid remarks: “Honestly, I’m not good at distinguishing what I should and shouldn’t say. Once I let it all out, I say just about anything.”

Kim Myung-min married in 2001 and has a son born in 2004. The story of the time he considered giving up acting and even emigrating, along with things he has never shared before, will be revealed on You Quiz on the Block, airing on the 18th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.