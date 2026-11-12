Jeong Sun-hee's dramatically slimmer look surprises... Kim Young-chul: “Why do you keep losing weight? Are you trying to enter Miss Korea?”

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Jeong Sun-hee's dramatically slimmer look surprises... Kim Young-chul: “Why do you keep losing weight? Are you trying to enter Miss Korea?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee drew attention with her latest appearance, looking even slimmer.

On the 11th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Jib Nagan Jung Sun-hee,” titled “What are those two to each other...? Kim Young-chul says he bought Jeong Sun-hee a bag on Valentine’s Day.” The video showed Jeong Sun-hee and Kim Young-chul meeting and talking about a variety of topics related to books.

Before they got into introducing the books, Kim Young-chul immediately commented on Jeong Sun-hee’s changed appearance. After taking a close look at her, he joked, “Why do you keep losing weight? Are you perhaps trying to enter Miss Korea?”

Jeong Sun-hee firmly shot back, “It’s just Korea. Not Miss,” drawing laughs. Kim Young-chul kept the jokes coming, saying, “Why not start with Miss Chunhyang?” Jeong Sun-hee wittily replied, “I’m more of a Wolmae than a Chunhyang. I have good metacognition,” leaving everyone there in stitches.

Jeong Sun-hee's dramatically slimmer look surprises... Kim Young-chul: “Why do you keep losing weight? Are you trying to enter Miss Korea?”

Still seeming amazed by Jeong Sun-hee’s changed appearance, Kim Young-chul asked once again, “You’re really thin, noona. Did you get a facial contouring massage?” Jeong Sun-hee explained, “That’s not it. I’ve lost muscle because I took a break from working out.”

The two, who are usually loved for their unfiltered banter and distinctive sense of humor, kept up their cheerful back-and-forth from the very start that day as well. Jeong Sun-hee, in particular, deftly parried jokes about her appearance, showing that she hasn’t lost her knack for entertaining.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Sohee, Kim
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