'Premarital chastity' couple Yuhajin ♥ Kang Kyun-sung to join ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2’ just two weeks after their wedding

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Kang Kyun-sung of the group Noel will appear on a couples’ variety show with his wife, Yuhajin, who is 14 years his junior, just two weeks after their wedding. The couple made headlines after publicly saying they had maintained “premarital chastity,” and interest is building as they are expected to share their newlywed life.

According to OSEN on the 12th, Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin will join SBS’s ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny’ (hereafter ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2’) as a new fated couple.

The two married on October 30 at a wedding venue in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul. Their appearance on an observational variety show less than two weeks after getting married has drawn attention.

The upcoming broadcast is expected to show everything from their wedding to the newlywed life they have only just begun, raising anticipation.

Kang Kyun-sung has spoken on various broadcasts about his firm belief in premarital chastity. In particular, after announcing his marriage to Yuhajin, he made headlines by revealing that the two of them had maintained premarital chastity together.

On MBC’s ‘Radio Star,’ which aired on the 14th of last month, Kang Kyun-sung revealed that rumors of a premarital pregnancy had even surfaced when he decided to marry Yuhajin, who is 14 years his junior, after eight months of dating.

At the time, he denied the rumors of a premarital pregnancy, saying, “We haven’t been intimate with each other. We have no experience.” He went on to say, “When I met someone I was going to marry, I felt I had to stay chaste with this person,” and, “It’s a real honeymoon. We have so much to look forward to.” His candid remarks sent the studio into a frenzy.

The couple’s love story is also unusual. Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin first met nine years ago. At the time, Kang Kyun-sung was 37 and Yuhajin was 23. They said the 14-year age gap felt burdensome, so after sharing a few meals, they did not continue seeing each other. But in February this year, nine years later, they happened to meet again through an introduction from an acquaintance, changing their fate.

After meeting again many years later, the two became a couple and decided to marry about eight months later.

Kang Kyun-sung also expressed his deep affection for Yuhajin, describing her as “someone I can grow with and who helps me let go of myself.”

Their wedding also made headlines.

Family, relatives and fellow entertainers attended the ceremony held on the 30th of last month to celebrate the couple’s future together. Members of Noel and singer Paul Kim performed congratulatory songs, and Kang Kyun-sung personally sang Noel’s signature song “Proposal,” expressing his feelings for the bride.

Kang Kyun-sung debuted with Noel in 2002 and was loved for songs such as “Proposal,” “It Was All You” and “I Miss You, I Miss You.” Yuhajin is an actor who debuted in the 2019 MBC drama ‘One Spring Night’ and has appeared in the dramas ‘Welcome’ and ‘Love Is for Suckers,’ as well as the play ‘The Rental Apartment.’

‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,’ featuring the couple Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin, is scheduled to air this December.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.