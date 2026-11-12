Shin Hye-sun turns heads in a chic black dress with an unexpected cheek heart... This combination works

A special exhibition photo call celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection was held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul. Actress Shin Hye-sun poses for photos. Jongno District =

[Sportschosun reporter Park Jae-man] Actress Shin Hye-sun captured attention in an elegant, sophisticated black dress.

Shin Hye-sun attended a photo call for a special exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection, held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul.

That day, Shin Hye-sun showcased her elegant yet alluring charm in a black off-the-shoulder dress that naturally revealed her shoulder line. Its slim silhouette, which softly followed her figure, and maxi length flowing all the way to her feet created a graceful, luxurious look.

She completed the understated styling by letting her long, straight hair fall naturally and adding simple jewelry and a wristwatch as accents. The dress’s elegant silhouette stood out even without any elaborate embellishments.

Shin Hye-sun waved and greeted the camera with a bright smile, then added to her lovely charm by making a cheek heart.

A special exhibition photo call celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection was held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul. Actress Shin Hye-sun poses for photos. Jongno District =

A special exhibition photo call celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection was held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul. Actress Shin Hye-sun poses for photos. Jongno District =

A special exhibition photo call celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection was held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul. Actress Shin Hye-sun poses for photos. Jongno District =

A special exhibition photo call celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection was held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul. Actress Shin Hye-sun poses for photos. Jongno District =

A special exhibition photo call celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection was held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul. Actress Shin Hye-sun poses for photos. Jongno District =

A special exhibition photo call celebrating the 70th anniversary of Blancpain’s Ladybird collection was held on the 12th at Youthquake in Jongno District, Seoul. Actress Shin Hye-sun poses for photos. Jongno District =

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.