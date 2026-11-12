Chef Son Jong-won charms in a different way than when he’s cooking... His dapper suit look makes hearts flutter

A photo call for a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Blancpain (BLANCPAIN)’s Ladybird collection was held at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 12th. Chef Son Jong-won poses. Jongno —

[Sportschosun reporter Park Jae-man] Chef Son Jong-won exuded warmth and charm in a classic suit.

Chef Son Jong-won attended a photo call for a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Blancpain (BLANCPAIN)’s Ladybird collection, held at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 12th.

That day, Son Jong-won created a dapper look by pairing a classic jacket featuring a dark charcoal check pattern with a crisp white shirt and black tie. The naturally tailored suit silhouette and neat styling came together to add to his refined appeal.

In particular, the watch with a brown strap on his wrist complemented his classic suit and added a subtle accent.

Standing before the cameras, Son Jong-won struck a relaxed pose as he straightened the front of his jacket, and showed off a finger heart with a bright smile, revealing his gentle charm.

A photo call for a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Blancpain (BLANCPAIN)’s Ladybird collection was held at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 12th. Chef Son Jong-won poses. Jongno —

A photo call for a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Blancpain (BLANCPAIN)’s Ladybird collection was held at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 12th. Chef Son Jong-won poses. Jongno —

A photo call for a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Blancpain (BLANCPAIN)’s Ladybird collection was held at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 12th. Chef Son Jong-won poses. Jongno —

A photo call for a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Blancpain (BLANCPAIN)’s Ladybird collection was held at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 12th. Chef Son Jong-won poses. Jongno —

A photo call for a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Blancpain (BLANCPAIN)’s Ladybird collection was held at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 12th. Chef Son Jong-won poses. Jongno —

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.