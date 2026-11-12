“200% True to Reality”... WHIB’s UGeon Wins Rave Reviews from His Very First Acting Role

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] WHIB member UGeon has passed the test as an “acting idol.”

The short-form drama “My Idol Is a Public Service Worker,” starring UGeon, was recently released. In the drama, UGeon plays Kangbin, a top idol who enjoys unrivaled popularity but is assigned to work as a social service worker at a rural community center after an unexpected accident. He drew attention with his deadpan portrayal of a full-blown case of celebrity syndrome, deftly showing Kangbin denying reality, going through the motions, and even struggling to avoid menial tasks.

UGeon is receiving rave reviews for perfectly pulling off a comedy grounded in real life, in contrast to his intense image on stage. Praise has included comments such as, “Maybe because an active idol is playing the role himself, it’s 200% true to life,” “He’s top-tier in the looks department, but he’s also great at comedy—his unexpected charm is off the charts,” and “It’s his first acting role, but it’s not cringey at all; he’s so good.” “My Idol Is a Public Service Worker” has been generating buzz, climbing to No. 1 on One Store’s popularity chart immediately after the full episode was released.

“My Idol Is a Public Service Worker” is available to watch on One Store and Soonshot.

WHIB, of which UGeon is a member, recently wrapped up its fan-con tour successfully and is enjoying global popularity.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.