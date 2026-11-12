Savvy IU secures identity of troll behind ‘Chinese nationality’ rumor... The secret behind the 30,000,100-won damages claim

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer IU has finally managed to identify an online troll.

Judge Noel Wise of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted IU’s application for discovery against Meta on the 5th, local time.

IU’s representatives said that false rumors—including plagiarism allegations and claims that IU was a Chinese national—had circulated on Threads, a social media platform operated by Meta, from March to October last year. In July, they filed an application for discovery seeking information such as the account holder’s name, email address, IP address and phone number. The court granted the application about four months later. The following day, the 6th, IU’s representatives submitted a proof of service to the court.

Until now, people trying to sue anonymous online trolls have often faced difficulties because the headquarters of overseas platforms such as Meta and Google withheld their identities, citing privacy concerns. But, beginning with Jang Won-young of IVE, many stars have used the discovery process to identify trolls and successfully hold them legally accountable, establishing strong precedents.

Of course, the process is not easy. It typically involves complex procedures, including U.S. court proceedings alongside the start of a domestic lawsuit, as well as a platform’s review and response. It also requires assistance from local legal counsel, all of which takes a great deal of time and money. Even if a court grants a discovery request, the platform or the alleged perpetrator may object, or the scope of information disclosed may be limited. There is also the possibility that false information will be provided if the perpetrator used a fake name or a VPN, for example.

The significance lies in sending a warning that can disarm trolls who rely on anonymity by showing that they will be caught one way or another.

What is especially striking is IU’s legal strategy. Her representatives sought 30,000,100 won in damages. They also included a clause for an “express partial claim.”

An express partial claim means, “The amount being claimed now is part of the total damages, and we will increase the amount later.” If a claim for damages worth hundreds of millions of won is filed from the outset, the court filing fee rises exponentially. But at this point, even the perpetrator’s identity has not been confirmed. The plan, therefore, is to start with the minimum amount and calculate all the damages accurately once the perpetrator’s identity is confirmed.

The amount of 30,000,100 won is also worth noting. Under the Civil Procedure Act, small-claims cases of 30 million won or less may state only the outcome, omitting the reasons for the judgment. But if the amount claimed increases by even 100 won, the case goes to a single-judge court, which must set out the reasons for its ruling in detail. In other words, IU’s representatives calculated that this would put the perpetrator’s crime on the official record and give them a weapon to use in future lawsuits.

Once IU’s representatives confirm the perpetrator’s identifying information, they will file an application with a domestic court to correct the defendant’s designation and continue the damages lawsuit.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.