“A celebrity in his 40s called teenage girls into his dressing room...” Past allegations revisited

Photo: Instagram, Daily Mail

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] David Walliams, 55, a judge on the United Kingdom’s Britain’s Got Talent and a well-known comedian and children’s book author, is at the center of controversy over claims that he previously invited teenage female fans to his dressing room without an adult guardian.

The British outlet Daily Mail reported that claims have been spreading on social media that Walliams invited underage female fans to his dressing room while he was a judge on ITV’s audition show Britain’s Got Talent.

A woman who said she was 17 at the time posted an old photo on Instagram and wrote, “Why did a famous 44-year-old man think it was okay to invite four girls aged 16–17 into his dressing room without a single adult?”

“There was only a personal assistant who occasionally brought us drinks and snacks,” she said, claiming that “everyone who worked for the show’s production company must have seen what was going on, but no one raised any concerns.”

The photos made public showed young female fans posing with Walliams in his dressing room.

The woman explained that Walliams first sent her a direct message on social media and invited her to a taping of the show, then sent her two tickets through his personal assistant.

The exact time the two met has not been confirmed. However, given that Walliams served as a Britain’s Got Talent judge for 10 years from 2012 and left the show after insulting remarks about a contestant became public in 2022, the meeting is believed to have taken place around 2015–2017, the Daily Mail reported.

Walliams was reportedly going through divorce proceedings with supermodel Lara Stone at the time. The woman claimed that when she was either underage or 18, she even listened to and comforted Walliams, a middle-aged man, as he shared his personal troubles.

In a later post, she wrote, “I also knew his personal phone number, and we texted fairly often,” adding, “When he was struggling with his divorce from Lara Stone, he would sometimes confide his distress in me.”

She added, “I comforted him. I was 18 at the time, comforting a 45-year-old man.”

These claims also echo allegations about Walliams’s contact with underage female fans, previously reported in a joint investigation by the UK’s The Guardian and ITV News.

A, who was 17 at the time, said she received a direct message from Walliams on social media in 2015 and was then invited to a Britain’s Got Talent taping. She said she went with a 13-year-old friend and was escorted to Walliams’s dressing room after arriving at the venue. She also said that two girls, aged 16 and 17, were already there.

A claimed that Walliams and the girls were together in the dressing room and that no other adults were present. However, Walliams’s lawyers denied the girls’ claim that they had been left alone with him without another adult.

Walliams has denied the allegations raised in the earlier joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV. His lawyers rejected claims that he groomed underage women or used his celebrity status to pursue inappropriate relationships. They also said it was untrue that he had been with the girls in the dressing room without another adult present.

Walliams has previously apologized after it came to light that he had made insulting and sexually inappropriate remarks about Britain’s Got Talent contestants. The remarks were reportedly recorded during private conversations, and he left the show in 2022.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.