Sung Yu-ri’s Husband Acquitted of 2 Billion Won Crypto Fraud, Clearing the Way for Fin.K.L’s Full-Group Comeback

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Ahn Sung-hyun, a professional golfer and the husband of Sung Yu-ri of Fin.K.L, has been acquitted of charges related to cryptocurrency fraud.

A hearing was held on the 12th before the Supreme Court of Korea’s Third Division to deliver its ruling on the final appeal concerning Ahn Sung-hyun, who was indicted on charges including violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (fraud) and receiving benefits in breach of trust.

The panel rejected the prosecution’s appeal and upheld the second-instance ruling that acquitted him.

The sentences for Lee Sang-jun, former CEO of Bithumb Holdings, who was tried alongside him, and businessman Jonghyun Kang were also finalized: Lee received two years in prison, suspended for three years, and Kang received one year in prison, suspended for two years.

Ahn was accused of receiving 3 billion won in cash and two luxury watches worth 400 million won in total from Kang in 2021, along with a request to get a certain coin listed on Bithumb. He was also accused of deceiving Kang by saying, ‘Former CEO Lee is asking for the 2 billion won listing fee quickly,’ then obtaining the money separately and attempting to use it for another purpose.

In December 2024, the court of first instance sentenced Ahn to four years and six months in prison. It acquitted him of the charge of receiving 3 billion won in cash as payment for lobbying for the listing, but found him guilty of receiving valuables, including luxury watches, and of the 2 billion won fraud charge. Last February, however, the appeals court acquitted him, saying Kang’s testimony that he had paid money in exchange for the listing request was hard to believe and that Ahn’s explanation—that he had invested 2 billion won in an entertainment agency on Kang’s behalf—was persuasive. It also found that the luxury watches and other valuables were simple gifts.

With Ahn ultimately acquitted, the brakes have also been lifted on Sung Yu-ri’s activities; the two married in 2017.

Sung Yu-ri is preparing for Fin.K.L’s full-group comeback with Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Jin. Fin.K.L reunited in 2019 through the JTBC variety show ‘Camping Club’ and released a song marking the 21st anniversary of their debut, but that was more of a project-based event. This time, however, they are preparing a range of content—including new music, performances, a documentary and an exhibition—over about two years, looking ahead to their 30th debut anniversary. It will mark their first official full-group activities in about 21 years, since the 2005 digital single ‘Forever Fin.K.L.’

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.