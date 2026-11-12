Thought It Was AI... What Was So Special About Im Chang-jung’s ‘National Singing Contest’ Live Performance That It Surpassed 1 Million Views?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Im Chang-jung proved the mettle of a legendary balladeer.

Im Chang-jung appeared as a guest singer on the Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong Province episode of the 2,190th installment of KBS1’s ‘National Singing Contest,’ which aired on the 8th. It had been about four years since he last performed on the show, following the 2022 year-end finals. Im Chang-jung passionately sang his signature song ‘A Glass of Soju’ live. His distinctive, deeply expressive voice and unrivaled high notes moved not only the audience but also online users. After the video was posted on the ‘KBS Legend K-pop’ channel, it surpassed 1 million views (as of 10 p.m. on the 11th), drawing enthusiastic reactions such as ‘It looks like a scene from a movie,’ ‘Is this really live?’ and ‘Thought it was AI.’

‘A Glass of Soju’ is the title track of Im Chang-jung’s 10th full-length album, ‘Bye,’ released in 2003. With realistic lyrics drawing on Im Chang-jung’s own experience of heartbreak and high notes reaching B in the second octave (B4), it has been beloved for more than 20 years as a classic.

Im Chang-jung is meeting fans on his nationwide tour, ‘Im Chang-jung.’

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.