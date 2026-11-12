'School bullying victim' Kwaktube faced threats even after dropping out: “They said they’d kill me, so I stayed in hiding for four months” (“BLANK”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] YouTuber Kwaktube (real name Kwak Joon-bin) opens up about being a victim of school bullying.

EBS interview series [BLANK] (hereafter, BLANK) will unveil a meeting between travel creator Kwaktube and Lee Yu-won, a 19-year-old who has stopped pursuing their education, at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13. Though they have experienced similar pain, the two have lived through different times. As they fill in question cards with blanks, they share stories about everything from the day they left school to how they became who they are today.

BLANK is an EBS interview series in which a senior who has carved out a path of their own outside school meets one-on-one with a young person walking that same path. They fill in question cards with blanks and talk about life and the choices they make. Under the message “Life is not multiple choice,” the series highlights each person’s possibilities rather than predetermined answers.

The first question they faced was, “What was the first thing that came to mind the day you left school?” Kwak Joon-bin answered, “Freedom,” while Lee Yu-won said, “The golden time of my life that was taken from me.” Lee opens up about enduring repeated violence, including having an energy drink poured over their head. They also describe how difficult it was to find a solution within the school.

Kwak Joon-bin expresses surprise that the story is not much different from what he experienced around 20 years ago. He hid the bullying he suffered from sixth grade through high school even from his parents, and now reveals what happened after he dropped out. Even after leaving school, he was threatened with, “I’ll track you down and kill you.” Afraid that one of his attackers might come looking for him, he was unable to leave the house for about four months.

The fear continued even after he left school. Kwak Joon-bin says he enrolled in an academy for the high school equivalency exam, but found it difficult to attend because the students sitting in the classroom looked like the people who had bullied him in the past. He quit the academy after just 15 days, but still took the exam and scored an average of 86. Lee Yu-won also recounts passing the exam with an average score of 96 after studying alone. Lee says Bach’s music helped them endure difficult times, while Kwak recalls drawing strength from his dream of going abroad and his interest in soccer.

The mood shifted with the question, “What moved me to start again?” Lee Yu-won wrote “a diary,” while Kwak Joon-bin wrote “a desire for revenge.” Lee reads from a diary they wrote themselves, sharing how their feelings have changed. Kwak says his drive to take on challenges came from wanting to be more successful than the people who had bullied him.

Kwak Joon-bin particularly recalls the moment he received a broadcasting rookie award. He had even considered naming the four people who bullied him in his acceptance speech, but once he was on stage, the people he was grateful to came to mind first. It was a moment when his desire to get back at them by succeeding turned into gratitude.

There is also a moment to cheer on Lee Yu-won’s new dream. Lee, who has auditioned several times while aspiring to become a singer, sings in front of Kwak Joon-bin. He praises Lee’s singing while pointing out that their voice trembled with nervousness. He then shares his own experience with job interviews and advises Lee to keep trying.

When Lee Yu-won says they are also interested in beauty and content creation, Kwak Joon-bin makes an unexpected promise. If Lee starts their own channel, he says he will appear on it and even let Lee do his makeup. At the end of filming, they exchange contact information, putting his support into action.

The EBS interview series [BLANK] episode featuring Kwaktube, produced in partnership with the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) and the Korea Youth Counseling & Welfare Institute, will be released at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, on the YouTube channel “EBSCulture” and YOUTH CAMPUS (youth.ebs.co.kr), a platform exclusively for out-of-school youth.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.