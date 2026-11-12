“But your wife plays golf...” Jung Woong-in faces backlash after opening up about financial hardship and worries over his bank balance

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Jung Woong-in opened up about financial difficulties and even broke into tears, but faced backlash.

At the end of tvN STORY’s Table Tales, which aired on the 11th, a preview featuring Jung Woong-in was released.

He began by saying, “I had a difficult life. I didn’t know my father had debts when he passed away.” He continued, “Sometimes I suddenly wake up in the middle of the night. I look at my bank balance, my kids are looking at me, and I wonder how I’m supposed to build a future.” He eventually broke into tears.

Online reactions were cold. Many said it was hard to sympathize with Jung Woong-in’s account of financial hardship, given that he has continued working steadily on projects throughout his 30-year career since his debut. He is currently busy filming KBS2’s historical epic Great King Munmu.

Some also pointed out that Jung Woong-in’s wife often enjoys playing golf. She has, in fact, shared glimpses of her golf-filled daily life on social media.

Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan recently came under fire over a “poverty cosplay” controversy, and the public appears to have become even more skeptical of celebrities who speak about financial hardship.

In 2024, Do Kyung-wan and his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, revealed their considerable wealth by buying a luxury penthouse in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, for about 12 billion won, paying the full amount in cash. But Do recently faced backlash after sharing his frugal habits, such as collecting water to flush the toilet and removing the batteries from the air-conditioner remote to save on maintenance fees.

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married a non-celebrity 12 years his junior in 2006, and they have three daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.