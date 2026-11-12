Julien Kang Loses Wedding Ring in 'Disaster' Two Years Later... ♥JJ: “I Can't Believe It”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Broadcaster Julien Kang had an unexpected mishap, losing his wedding ring. His wife, JJ, said she had searched every corner of their home but still couldn't find it, and shared her disappointment.

On the 12th, fitness YouTuber JJ posted several photos on her social media account with the caption, “My husband messed up big time.”

The photos showed Julien Kang and JJ standing side by side in black suits. The couple caught people's attention as Julien Kang, showing off his tall, muscular frame, and JJ, dressed in a stylish black suit, posed affectionately in front of a mirror.

But something unexpected had recently happened to the couple. JJ said, “My husband lost his wedding ring while working out,” revealing that Julien Kang had misplaced his precious wedding ring.

“We're both so upset, but I thought I needed to post it on my feed to be able to accept it and let it go,” she said, expressing her sorrow.

JJ also shared a photo of the rings they had put on each other's fingers when they got married, bringing back memories. The photo showed two wedding rings in a red jewelry box, as well as the couple holding hands and wearing their rings.

“You might think we could just get another, nicer one now, but the memories of the excitement and happiness we felt when we first put the rings on each other still feel so poignant, and it's really hard to let go,” she said. She added, “Even if we bought another one, it wouldn't be a reincarnation of that ring from back then,” conveying the special meaning the wedding ring held for them.

The ring appears to have gone missing somewhere inside their home. JJ explained, “It never left the house, and it went missing over the course of two days, so there's a good chance it's somewhere in the house, but in the worst case, it may have ended up in the trash.” She said she was still trying to find it: “I do think what's important is the two of us, but even today I turn over the sofa thinking, ‘What if?’” She added, “Maybe we'll find it when we move someday,” expressing a small hope.

Julien Kang, who lost the ring, was reportedly deeply shaken. JJ said, “Julien is really upset. He's been downcast and completely dispirited for days,” adding that it was “the possession he treasured most.” She explained that she was comforting her husband rather than scolding him: “Of course, I can't nag him about this, and I still can't believe he really lost it.”

“Thinking about that, I understand how Julien feels and imagine how upset he must be, so I'm just comforting him endlessly,” JJ said, expressing her affection for her husband.

The couple ultimately decided to go without wedding rings for the time being. JJ added, “We'll go without (or be unable to wear) wedding rings for a while,” and, “It would be nice to get a temporary replacement made next year. Please recommend any pretty designs you know.”

Julien Kang and JJ made their relationship public in May 2023 and announced their engagement just a month later. They married in May 2024.

The couple shared their wedding preparations and newlywed life on TV Chosun's “Lovers of Joseon.” They have continued to share glimpses of their everyday lives, including working out and traveling, on social media and YouTube.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.