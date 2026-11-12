“Kim Soo-hyun Did Date the Late Kim Sae-ron,” Kim Se-ui Shouts in Court and Is Restrained

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] YouTuber Kim Se-ui, head of Garo Sero Research Institute (Hover Lab), stood by his previous claims at the first hearing in the defamation case involving actor Kim Soo-hyun, again raising the allegation that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late Kim Sae-ron.

On the 11th, the Seoul Central District Court’s 26th Criminal Division (Presiding Judge Lee Hyun-kyung) held the first hearing for Kim Se-ui, who was indicted while in custody on charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation) and the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.

At the hearing, Kim Se-ui denied the charges, saying in court, “The two did date, and the recording is not fabricated either.” When his voice grew louder as he spoke, the court warned him, “Don’t shout,” and “If you continue, we’ll restrain you.”

Kim Se-ui also requested bail, saying it was difficult to review relevant materials or continue his reporting while in detention. He pleaded, “I want to take on global star Kim Soo-hyun in court while I’m in a sound state.”

He also said he wanted to question Kim Soo-hyun directly, but the court rejected the request, telling him, “Ask your questions through your lawyer.” The court later ordered Kim Se-ui to leave, and the two did not face each other in court.

Kim Soo-hyun appeared at court that afternoon and underwent a closed-door examination as a witness for about four hours and 30 minutes. Since the case includes charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, the court reportedly held the witness examination in private, taking privacy protection and other considerations into account.

In a Hover Lab broadcast in March last year, Kim Se-ui claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. He is also accused of spreading claims suggesting that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side to repay debts affected Kim Sae-ron’s death.

He was also charged with defaming Kim Soo-hyun by releasing an AI-manipulated recording of Kim Sae-ron’s voice and with threatening to disclose private photos and other materials. He was indicted while in custody in June.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun’s side has filed applications seeking the removal of videos released by Hover Lab and a ban on their publication. Kim Se-ui’s next hearing is scheduled for the 13th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.