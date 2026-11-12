Nam Bo-ra puts debate over her 5-month-old son's looks to rest: “They say he only looks like my husband... but he's my blood after all”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Nam Bo-ra beamed with pride when she heard for the first time that her son, known as a carbon copy of her husband, looked like her, saying, “He's my blood.”

On the 12th, footage of Nam Bo-ra visiting a dermatology clinic for skincare was released on the YouTube channel “Nam Bora's Life Theater.”

In the video, while Nam Bo-ra was talking with a dermatologist about her skin, the doctor said, “Your son looks exactly like you, Bo-ra.”

Surprised to hear for the first time that her son looked like her, Nam Bo-ra said, “Really? I've hardly ever heard anyone say he looks like me.” The dermatologist replied, “I sometimes see comments saying he looks like your husband,” and explained, “I don't think people have said he looks like his mom because of his eyes. In other respects, he's the spitting image of his mom.”

In a better mood, Nam Bo-ra said, “Looks like the debate over his looks will be settled starting today. He's my blood,” beaming with pride at hearing that her son looked like her and prompting laughter.

Nam Bo-ra married her non-celebrity husband, who is the same age as her, in May last year, and gave birth to a son last June.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.