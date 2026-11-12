Hwanhee: “With 10 days left in my ‘one-month stay’ with Mom, I feel like I’m going to get kicked out”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Hwanhee of Mr. House Husband heads out for a hike in the hills behind his home with his mother, but rushes back just 10 minutes later, triggering her gradually escalating anger.

Episode 482, airing at 10:40 p.m. on the 14th on KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2 (directed by Kim Tae Joon and hereafter referred to as Mr. House Husband), will reveal the tense day-to-day life of Hwanhee and his mother, who are sharing a home for a month. MCs Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won, cast member Park Seo-jin, and special guest Chaeryeong of ITZY will be seated in the studio.

That day, Hwanhee sets out for a rare hike in the hills behind his home with his mother. “There are only 10 days left in the one-month stay I agreed to with my mother. I was worried I’d get kicked out, so I decided to go hiking with her to score some points,” he confides. But the heartwarming mood is short-lived: Hwanhee steps in poop while hiking and is distraught. His mother coolly says, “Just wipe it off on a leaf and keep going,” but Hwanhee cries, “I haven’t had these shoes long...” In the end, they head home just 10 minutes after leaving, and his mother, her anger boiling over, says, “I’m never going with you again,” before going into the master bedroom.

When people in the studio also react that they can’t understand Hwanhee’s behavior, he explains, “Actually, I’m attached to my shoes. I think of them as my face, so I can’t imagine just giving them a quick wipe and then going up the mountain.” Eun Ji-won then reveals, “There’s someone like that among our SECHSKIES members, too. Jang Su-won!” He adds, “He cherishes his shoes so much that I deliberately step on them whenever we meet. Then he goes, ‘Ah, damn it!’ and keeps cleaning them.” Eun Ji-won’s confession about his signature childish prank makes everyone burst out laughing.

Hwanhee later scrambles to smooth things over after his mother’s sulking episode. He paces in front of the firmly shut master bedroom door, saying, “I can’t make Mom her favorite somaek in the middle of the day, so what should I do?” Then he says, “That’s right, I have this!” and starts looking for something. As viewers wonder what secret weapon Hwanhee has prepared to calm his mother down, Lee Yo-won advises, “Actually, a mom’s feelings soften quickly if her son points out just one thing he likes about her. In my case, I melt at just one affectionate remark from my son.” Park Seo-jin shares a real-life mother-son example, saying, “When I try to be cute, my mom says, ‘Are you out of your mind?’” and turns the studio into a sea of laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.