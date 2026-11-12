Song Eun-i, 154 cm tall and 60 kg: “I started losing weight because I was unwell; I lost 3 kg in 8 months”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Song Eun-i shared an update on her diet for the sake of her health. She said she was slowly losing weight, aiming to shed 500 g a month, and revealed that she had lost 3 kg so far, drawing attention.

On the 11th, a video of episode 595 of “Secret Guarantee,” titled “There Are So Many Delicious Things in the World... What Are Go Kyung-pyo’s Diet Tips for His Naturally Yo-Yoing Weight?!” was posted on the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

That day, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook listened to a listener who said they were a rookie actor share their concerns about dieting, empathized with them, and talked about various things. During their conversation, Kim Sook asked Song Eun-i, “You’re maintaining 60 kg too, aren’t you?” Song replied, “Me? I’ve lost about 3 kg lately,” drawing interest.

Kim Sook then recalled how mentioning her weight on a past broadcast had unexpectedly made headlines. She brought up the time she appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House” and, after hearing that Yoo Jae-suk weighed 60 kg, reacted, “That’s the same as me!” She added, “That brief remark that just flew by ended up generating so many articles,” looking embarrassed.

Hearing this, Song Eun-i joked, “That’s so funny. You know, I look up articles about Kim Sook as soon as I wake up in the morning. This article is just so funny,” showing the easy banter of close friends.

Kim Sook then candidly shared how she felt about the coverage of her weight. She explained, “Honestly, it’s not that I’m embarrassed to be 60 kg. I could be precise and say, ‘I’m not 60 kg,’ but the difference isn’t all that big either.”

She added, “What difference does 3 or 4 kg make when I say, ‘I’m 57 kg!’? I just keep quiet, but anyway, weight makes people sensitive,” drawing laughter.

Song Eun-i then went into detail about her diet plan. She said, “I lost a little weight for my health. I’ll lose more by next year. I gradually lost weight starting in April and have lost 3 kg. My goal is 500 g a month.” She explained that she was managing her weight by losing it steadily without overdoing it, rather than trying to shed it quickly.

Kim Sook responded, “Isn’t that too slow?” drawing laughter. But Song Eun-i shared her firm convictions about dieting, based on her own experience. She said, “I’ve tried losing weight all at once before, but if you lose 2–3 kg in a month, you always gain it back. You put on 4–5 kg.”

Song Eun-i also explained why she had decided to lose weight, admitting, “I hit 60.5 kg and then came back down. At my height, 60.5 kg makes me feel unwell.”

Song Eun-i is steadily managing her weight at a pace that doesn’t overtax her, for the sake of her health. Kim Sook’s unrestrained jokes added to the mix, and the two’s lively conversation brought laughter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.