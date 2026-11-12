Kwak Sun-young reveals elevator accident with young son: “It plunged from the 7th to the 4th floor” (“Master Jang Hang-jun”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kwak Sun-young will reveal for the first time a terrifying accident in which the elevator she was riding in with her young son plunged from the 7th to the 4th floor.

In the fifth episode of SBS’s “Master Jang Hang-jun,” airing on the 12th, Heo Sung-tae, Kwak Sun-young and Lee Min-ki will appear as guests. Kwak will surprise everyone by sharing her experience of an elevator plunge.

That day, Kwak Sun-young will recount the terrifying accident, saying, “The elevator I was riding in with my young son plunged from the 7th to the 4th floor.” She will vividly describe the tense moment: “It jolted, then suddenly dropped sharply, and there was a clattering sound, like something had caught.” In particular, she will leave the room in an uproar with her account of the shocking experience, saying, “I still remember in slow motion the moment the elevator’s floor number changed.”

Kwak Sun-young will astonish everyone by revealing that just after the accident, she calmly called 119, pressed the emergency button, and even put on some music while waiting to be rescued. When Jang Hang-jun marvels, “You’re practically nurse-level, aren’t you?” Song Eun-i also expresses amazement, saying, “It’s like a paramedic’s manual.” Kwak draws attention by revealing her calm nature and ability to handle emergencies: “When an accident happens, some people panic, while I’m the type who becomes calm.”

From her harrowing experience of the elevator plunge to Kwak Sun-young’s remarkably calm response that left everyone in awe, her vivid anecdotes are drawing interest for the way they keep listeners on the edge of their seats.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.