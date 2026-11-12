‘Remarried’ Oh Yoon-ah Shows Off Her Bikini Figure on Bali Honeymoon... A Figure Hard to Believe Belongs to a 46-Year-Old

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Oh Yoon-ah showed off her bikini figure in Bali.

On the 12th, Oh Yoon-ah posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Anantara Ubud, where I was so happy.”

The photos show Oh Yoon-ah enjoying some leisure time at a luxury resort in Bali. At the infinity pool, she is seen enjoying a swim in a brown bikini. Her slender figure, with no excess weight, catches the eye. In another photo, she poses in stylish resort wear, showing a different side of her charm.

Oh Yoon-ah, who previously drew attention by sharing a photo of herself wearing a wedding dress in Bali, is once again attracting interest with her bright expression and beautiful vacation snapshots.

Meanwhile, after divorcing in 2015, Oh Yoon-ah has raised her son Min, who has a developmental disability, on her own. This past July, she completed the registration of her marriage to a non-celebrity man four years her junior and announced her remarriage, receiving many congratulations. No separate honeymoon had been reported, and the release of photos showing her enjoying a vacation in Bali has prompted questions about whether she is belatedly enjoying her honeymoon.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.