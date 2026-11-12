Younha dismayed as KBS leaks details of new song she had been secretly preparing amid comeback preparations

[Sportschosun reporter Minjeong Cho] Singer Younha expressed dismay after news of a new song she had been secretly preparing surfaced unexpectedly. Details of what appeared to be a song she planned to surprise her fans with showed up first in KBS’s music review results.

On the 11th, Younha posted a brief message on her social media: “What’s the point of keeping it a secret... In the end, KBS...” (unable to continue).

Although she left the message without further explanation, the backdrop was KBS’s music review results.

The recently released KBS music review results listed “Pilsajeok Pilsa (The Only Manuscript),” believed to be a new song by Younha. The entries at numbers 143 and 144 on the review list were “Pilsajeok Pilsa (The Only Manuscript)_JP” and “Pilsajeok Pilsa (The Only Manuscript)_KR,” respectively, drawing attention.

Both songs, identified as Japanese- and Korean-language versions, were deemed “eligible” in the review results.

The names of the musicians involved in the project were also made public. According to the review results, Younha wrote the lyrics for both versions herself and was listed as a co-composer. She was also credited with the arrangements.

With the new song’s title, the existence of Korean- and Japanese-language versions, and the contributors to the lyrics, composition, and arrangement all made public, some of the music Younha has been working on was revealed earlier than expected. Younha’s remark, “What’s the point of keeping it a secret,” mentioning KBS, appears to have been a lighthearted reaction.

The news has drawn even more attention because it comes as Younha continues a legal dispute after recently parting ways with the agency she had been with for 14 years.

Earlier, on October 26, Younha officially announced that her exclusive contract with her former agency, C9 Entertainment (C9 ENT), had ended. Her side said she had asked the agency to address the long-standing failure to pay settlement money, but that the issue remained unresolved, so she notified the agency in September that she was terminating the contract. The termination reportedly took effect on September 14.

Younha also filed a lawsuit against her former agency seeking approximately 950 million won in settlement payments.

At the time, Younha wrote on her social media, “Something unwelcome has happened, but I’ll sort things out one by one and come see you all,” adding, “I’ll be sure to repay you with good music and performances.” She also reassured fans, saying, “I’m okay.”

Younha is a singer who has continued her musical career in Korea and Japan since first debuting in Japan in 2004. The fact that the song believed to be her new release also passed review in both Korean- and Japanese-language versions has drawn attention. Fans are eager to see what kind of music Younha, beloved for numerous hits including “Password 486,” “Waiting,” and “Event Horizon,” will return with this time.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.