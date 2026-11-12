‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’: Kim Tae-sul ♥ Park Ha-na — ‘I thought about getting married from the moment we first met’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The marriage story of Lee Yu-ri and Park Ha-na will be revealed on ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.’

A dopamine-fueled day in the life of Lee Yu-ri, the original queen of generous portions, will be featured on KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. Lee will invite her close younger friend Park Ha-na, with whom she has stayed in touch for 10 years since they appeared in the same project. The two actresses, known for their villain roles and for captivating TV audiences, are set to share their sweet marriage stories, drawing attention to the episode.

In the VCR footage airing that day, Lee Yu-ri makes a dish that is currently popular on social media, using garaetteok rice cakes she had specially ordered for her close younger friend Park Ha-na. True to her reputation as the original queen of generous portions, she makes an enormous amount of food—enough to overflow even after filling the griddle. Park is so amazed that she exclaims, “As expected of you, unnie!” What is the huge-portion dish by Lee Yu-ri, the self-proclaimed “trendsetter,” that leaves Park Ha-na astonished?

Lee Yu-ri and Park Ha-na also share their respective marriage stories. Lee, who married in 2010, is now in her 16th year of marriage. When Park asks who was the first to suggest getting married, Lee surprises everyone by saying, “I thought it over on my own and said I wanted to get married. Even though we weren’t even dating.” Why did Lee confess that she wanted to get married before they were even dating? How did her husband react?

Meanwhile, Park Ha-na is said to be enjoying newlywed bliss after marrying former basketball player Kim Tae-sul in 2025. Recalling her first meeting with Kim, Park said, “From the moment I first met him, I thought about marrying this person.” That day, she also carefully packed up the food she had made with Lee Yu-ri and sweetly remarked, “Honey, I’ll go and make you something delicious,” showing off her special affection and making everyone laugh.

The marriage stories of Lee Yu-ri—a grand prize-winning actress who commands the small screen and is candid and bold in pursuing the person she loves—and her close friend Park Ha-na will be featured on KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.