Cha Ye-ryun’s 20-year acquaintance speaks out amid school bullying allegations: “The most warmhearted of all actors”

[Park A-ram, reporter for Sportschosun] Amid continuing school bullying allegations and controversy over actress Cha Ye-ryun’s character, an acquaintance who has watched her closely for a long time publicly voiced their support.

On the 11th, a comment appeared on a post on Cha Ye-ryun’s personal account from a hair salon owner who said they had known her for about 20 years.

Expressing regret over the negative reactions recently directed at Cha Ye-ryun, the acquaintance began by saying, “It’s truly upsetting to see the comments below.”

The acquaintance went on to write, “(Cha Ye-ryun) is more kindhearted than any actor I know and works hard at life. She always takes the initiative when it comes to doing good and has built good relationships with the staff over many years. It’s astonishing that questions about her character have suddenly surfaced.”

The acquaintance added, “It’s incredibly harsh to condemn someone’s life over isolated incidents. I sincerely support Cha Ye-ryun as she is today,” expressing unwavering trust in her.

Earlier, Cha Ye-ryun was embroiled in controversy over a post alleging school bullying that was published on an online community on the 29th of last month. The post’s author singled out an actor born in 1985 and claimed to have been assaulted and bullied in middle school. The allegations spread as some netizens named Cha Ye-ryun based on information related to the post.

Afterward, accounts from people who said they had encountered Cha Ye-ryun at golf courses, hair salons and restaurants also appeared online, and the controversy broadened to include questions about her character. However, those accounts, too, are unverified claims.

Cha Ye-ryun’s agency categorically denied the school bullying allegations, stating that they were baseless. It also warned, “We will thoroughly gather relevant evidence and respond responsibly, following legal review, to the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.