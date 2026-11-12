Lee Chang-dong explains why he cast CHO YEO JEONG: “Intellectual, strong sense of self, bright and diligent”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Director Lee Chang-dong revealed the special reason he cast actor CHO YEO JEONG in the film “Possible Love.”

On the 11th, a video titled “Looking Back at [Possible Love] with Director Lee Chang-dong” was posted on the YouTube channel “Dong-jin Lee’s Piakchia.” Lee Chang-dong, who directed “Possible Love,” released via Netflix on the 6th, appeared in the video and shared various stories about the film.

That day, film critic Dong-jin Lee focused on the casting of lead actor CHO YEO JEONG. He said, “The casting was quite unexpected,” and added, “But what I felt while watching this film was that although CHO YEO JEONG had been in excellent films like ‘Parasite,’ she still seemed like an undiscovered actress who was underrated relative to her abilities.”

He went on to ask, “I’m curious how she came to be cast, why CHO YEO JEONG was the right person for this character, and what it was like during filming.”

In response, director Lee Chang-dong discussed the character Ye-ji, played by CHO YEO JEONG, and explained the background to the casting. He said, “She had a bright image. The role itself is that of an intellectual person with a strong sense of self.”

He continued, “It’s hard to judge based on an actor’s image, but I thought CHO YEO JEONG was exactly that kind of actor. Someone who is intellectual, has a strong sense of self, is very diligent and hardworking in her work, and also has a bright image. CHO YEO JEONG naturally came to mind. I contacted her first,” he said.

The explanation was that CHO YEO JEONG’s many qualities—including intelligence, a strong sense of self, diligence in her work and a bright disposition—were a good fit for the character Ye-ji. In particular, it drew attention that director Lee Chang-dong thought of her himself and contacted her first.

Meanwhile, director Lee Chang-dong’s new film “Possible Love” was released via Netflix on the 6th. CHO YEO JEONG played Ye-ji, a director making a documentary that sheds light on the lives of laid-off workers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.