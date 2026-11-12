“An 8-cm brain tumor the size of a tennis ball”... Baekga collapses and sobs the moment he sees his parents

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Baekga of the group Koyote shared the heartbreaking story of how, despite being diagnosed with an 8-cm brain tumor, he found it difficult to tell his parents.

On the 12th, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) released a preview of “Dongchimi” titled “Why Baekga Couldn’t Bring Himself to Tell His Parents About His Brain Tumor?!”

Recalling when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009, Baekga stunned viewers when he said, “They told me there was something inside that was 8 cm in diameter, about the size of a tennis ball.”

He explained how serious the tumor was at the time, saying, “They said it was somewhat dangerous because it had rotted all the way to the bone, and they would have to remove all of the bone.” He added, “I don’t have the bone on the left side of my skull now. They put in a medical implant and secured it with screws.”

As Baekga headed home after being told to go to a major hospital, he confessed, “When they said I could die, I was so scared that I cried a lot by myself,” adding, “I couldn’t tell my mom it was a brain tumor, so I tried to hide it.”

After a reporter contacted him, Baekga worried that his parents might learn the news from an article first, so he decided to tell them before it was published. However, concerned they would be shocked, he told them it was a minor operation to lance a pimple on his head.

After news of his brain tumor diagnosis was eventually reported, Baekga met his parents and tried to act calm, but collapsed and burst into tears the moment he made eye contact with them.

Baekga said, “After I was diagnosed, I wanted to call my mom first. I hadn’t been able to tell anyone for nearly two weeks.” He added, “When I saw Mom and Dad’s faces, I felt so sad, and I just became a little kid again.” He shed tears as he recalled that time, making for a heartbreaking moment.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.